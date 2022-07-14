CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $172.75, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 6.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $517.17 million, up 53.15% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.07% and +51.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 141.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.22, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 3.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

