CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $319.18, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 3.79% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $904.82 million, indicating a 30.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion, which would represent changes of +26.21% and +29.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.16 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.61.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

