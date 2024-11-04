CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $298.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The the stock of cloud-based security company has risen by 3.73% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $982.26 million, indicating a 24.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $3.9 billion, representing changes of +18.12% and +27.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.17 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.