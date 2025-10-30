CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was down 1.25% at $538.68. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.58%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 9.11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.08%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.21 billion, indicating a 20.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.62% and +20.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 148.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 72.49.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 7.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

