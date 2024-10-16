CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) standing at $306.24, reflecting a +1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 12.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 1.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $982.24 million, indicating a 24.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.67 per share and a revenue of $3.9 billion, indicating changes of +18.77% and +27.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.87 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.92 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.