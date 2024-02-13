CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ending at $322.44, denoting a +0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 13.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 74.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $839.08 million, indicating a 31.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 87.95. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.08 of its industry.

One should further note that CRWD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

