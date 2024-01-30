CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $301.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a gain of 17.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 74.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $839.04 million, indicating a 31.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion, which would represent changes of +91.56% and +36.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% increase. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 101.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.36, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

