CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ending at $434.63, denoting a +0.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 24.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 10.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 22.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 98.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.7, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.