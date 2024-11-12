CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $343.50, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has climbed by 10.27% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 26, 2024. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $982.26 million, indicating a 24.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.12% and +27.51%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% lower. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 93.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.89.

We can additionally observe that CRWD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

