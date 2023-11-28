News & Insights

US Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike forecasts strong Q4 revenue on resilient cybersecurity demand

November 28, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.O on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, driven by resilient demand for its cybersecurity offerings in the wake of rising online threats.

Rising cyber threats, ransomware attacks and hacking incidents have triggered demand for cybersecurity offerings as businesses try to ensure safety against hackers who steal sensitive data.

The high-profile breaches at gambling giants MGM Resorts International MGM.N, Caesars Entertainment CZR.O and the cleaning supplies maker Clorox CLX.N laid bare the need for robust cyber safety measures.

Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike expects current-quarter revenue between $836.6 million and $840.0 million, the mid-point of which is above analysts' estimates of $836.7 million, according to LSEG data.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 31, the company posted revenue of $786.0 million, beating estimates of $777.1 million. Its adjusted profit per share came in at 82 cents, above estimates of 74 cents per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to CrowdStrike for the third quarter rose to $199.2 million, from $96.1 million a year earlier.

CrowdStrike raised its annual revenue outlook to a range of $3,046.8 million to $3,050.2 million, up from its earlier forecast of between $3,030.7 million and $3,042.9 million.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
MGM
CZR
CLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.