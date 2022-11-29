US Markets
CrowdStrike forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

November 29, 2022 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as an economic downturn hit spending for its cyber security services.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell nearly 18% in trading after the bell.

The company expects revenue between $619.1 million and $628.2 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $632.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CrowdStrike also said increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers, and caused some larger ones to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays annual recurring revenue (ARR) recognition until future quarters.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $580.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared to estimates of 31 cents.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

