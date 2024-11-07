Crowdstrike expands distribution partnership with Ignition Technology

CrowdStrike (CRWD) announced an expanded distribution partnership with Ignition Technology, bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to Ignition’s partner base in Ireland. Announced at Fal.Con Europe, CrowdStrike’s inaugural premier user conference in the region, this latest expansion builds on CrowdStrike and Ignition’s success in the UK and Nordics – growing their regional partner business more than 85% year-over-year – by driving customer demand for cybersecurity transformation, platform adoption and vendor consolidation. Ignition continues to bring the power of the Falcon platform to additional regions across Europe, empowering partners to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes, while consolidating point products and reducing complexity. With Ignition’s go-to-market strategy, channel development expertise, and robust network of solution provider partners, Ignition and CrowdStrike will drive cybersecurity transformation in Ireland, stopping breaches with unified AI-native protection across the enterprise.

