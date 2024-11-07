News & Insights

Stocks
CRWD

Crowdstrike expands distribution partnership with Ignition Technology

November 07, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CrowdStrike (CRWD) announced an expanded distribution partnership with Ignition Technology, bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to Ignition’s partner base in Ireland. Announced at Fal.Con Europe, CrowdStrike’s inaugural premier user conference in the region, this latest expansion builds on CrowdStrike and Ignition’s success in the UK and Nordics – growing their regional partner business more than 85% year-over-year – by driving customer demand for cybersecurity transformation, platform adoption and vendor consolidation. Ignition continues to bring the power of the Falcon platform to additional regions across Europe, empowering partners to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes, while consolidating point products and reducing complexity. With Ignition’s go-to-market strategy, channel development expertise, and robust network of solution provider partners, Ignition and CrowdStrike will drive cybersecurity transformation in Ireland, stopping breaches with unified AI-native protection across the enterprise.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.