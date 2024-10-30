CrowdStrike Earnings Preview: What to Expect

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD ), headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading cybersecurity provider specializing in cloud-native endpoint protection and threat intelligence, with a market cap of $76.2 billion . The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CRWD to report a profit of $0.03 per share , down 81.3% from $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Its earnings of $0.24 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4%. CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings rose, driven by strong subscription growth and heightened demand for its cybersecurity solutions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CRWD to report an EPS of $0.52, up 4% from $0.50 in fiscal 2024 .

CRWD stock is up 21.8% YTD, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.3% gains and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s ( IYW ) 28.5% gain over the same time frame.

CrowdStrike underperformed compared to the broader market during the recent quarter, as investors expressed concerns over slowing revenue growth. Despite this, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced threat protection solutions.

However, CrowdStrike stock surged 5.1% on Oct. 10 , fueled by bullish coverage from RBC Capital, naming it a top software bet for 2025. Plus, CRWD rose 2.8% after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 earnings on Aug. 28, with revenue up 31.7% year over year to $963.9 million, narrowly surpassing Wall Street expectations.

The consensus opinion on CRWD stock is bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Of 43 analysts covering the stock, 34 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three indicate a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold.”

CRWD's average analyst price target is $325.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.7% from the current levels.

