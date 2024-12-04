CrowdStrike director sells $2.18M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, CrowdStrike (CRWD) disclosed that its director Sameer Gandhi sold 6.25K shares of common stock on December 3rd in a total transaction size of $2.18M.
