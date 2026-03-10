CrowdStrike Delivered a Blowout Quarter—and the Stock Yawned

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock surged over 15% after its earnings, but the rally is losing strength. There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with CrowdStrike’s business model. The earnings report made that clear.

To recap, CrowdStrike scored a beat on the top and bottom lines:

Reported EPS of $1.12 compared to analysts’ estimates of $1.10; up 38% year-over-year (YOY).

Revenue of $1.31 billion exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.30 billion.

Full-year annual recurring revenue of $5.25 billion was up 24% YOY.

Operating income of $326 million was up 45% YOY.

Cash flow from operations of $498 million was up 44% YOY.

And the list goes on and on. The issue comes down to valuation amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact of artificial intelligence on software stocks.

This may be a case of the more things change, the more they stay the same. The cybersecurity sector is one of the “must-own” sectors for investors for the next five to 10 years. But at what cost? Many cybersecurity stocks are expensive, and CrowdStrike is no different.

Bullish investors would say the company deserves that premium for the outstanding numbers it’s delivering. At the same time, it’s fair to wonder if the company can continue to deliver similar growth numbers—something it will have to do to justify that premium in the future.

The Bull Case Rests on Structural Tailwinds

The case for CrowdStrike's premium is being driven by forces that show no signs of slowing. The rising frequency of cyberattacks in the form of ransomware, credential-based intrusions, and account takeovers continues to put pressure on enterprises and government institutions alike to invest in stronger defenses.

CrowdStrike sits squarely in the path of that spending. And as its earnings report shows, it’s capturing more than its fair share of the market.

More than 50% of its customers use six or more Falcon platform modules.

More than 34% use seven or more modules.

More than 24% use eight or more modules.

These numbers follow CrowdStrike's goodwill gesture to customers after the 2024 outage. At that time, customers received one or more Falcon modules at no charge for a limited time. Many customers decided to keep and pay for those modules.

The broader digital transformation wave compounds this demand. As healthcare, education, and public infrastructure deepen their reliance on cloud-based technology, their exposure to cyber risk grows with it. The expansion of 5G and the Internet of Things has only widened the attack surface that security vendors like CrowdStrike are being asked to protect.

Where the Caution Comes In

Even granting all of that, there are legitimate reasons to temper enthusiasm. Macroeconomic uncertainty has a way of causing enterprises to defer large IT commitments. Cybersecurity, despite being mission-critical, is not entirely immune to budget scrutiny.

More pointedly, CrowdStrike's cost structure warrants close attention. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D and is aggressively expanding its sales force to capture market share. Those are the right moves strategically, but they put pressure on near-term margins—which matters a great deal when a stock is priced for perfection.

How Expensive Is CRWD Stock?

A company’s valuation must be viewed through several lenses. The first is relative to the broader market. Through that lens, CrowdStrike is expensive. But as big as it has become, this is still a growing company, and investors are typically willing to pay for growth.

That’s why it's important to look at a company’s valuation in relation to its history. For example, CRWD’s forward price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 19.15x is below its current P/B of over 24x and well below its five-year average of around 30x.

A similar story emerges with CrowdStrike's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The forward P/E ratio is approximately 88x. That’s a hefty premium to the S&P 500, but it’s less than half of the company’s five-year historical average.

Investors also need to consider the potential for future earnings, which analysts project to grow by 30.3% in 2027, 27% in 2028, and 31.3% in 2029.

Is There Still a Dip to Buy?

It’s a tough question. On the one hand, CRWD stock is expensive even if you consider the potential upside from the most bullish analysts. The same could be said of other technology stocks, such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). In any event, the risk-reward balance still favors the bulls at the moment.

More risk-averse investors may want to consider investing in CrowdStrike via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as the WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ: WCBR). This is a good way to get diversified exposure to the entire sector.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.