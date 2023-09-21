CrowdStrike (CRWD) Unveils New Update to Its Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike CRWD has unveiled the latest update, Raptor, for its Falcon Platform. This new update combines CRWD's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance cybersecurity measures for its customers.

The release of CrowdStrike’s Raptor incorporates an XDR strategy, integrating security across endpoints and unifying disjointed products, processes and data to enhance the security team's detection and response capabilities.

Powered by its core technology, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, Raptor is capable of working at petabyte scale with faster data collection, search and storage.

Inside Raptor, CRWD has also advanced its Charlotte AI capabilities. Charlotte AI now supports natural language queries in multiple languages. This generative AI model provides intuitive answers to users' queries, leveraging continuously updated, human-validated security data and events.

This update also introduces support for a Collaborative Incident Command Center, enabling security analysts to collaborate in real time from any location, all while accessing a unified source of information. Additionally, the new update offers lightning-fast search capabilities with sub-second latency for rapid responses.

CrowdStrike Price and Consensus

CrowdStrike price-consensus-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Platform Flies High

Shares of CrowdStrike have rallied 55.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 34.7% during the same time frame.

The company is capitalizing on its Falcon Platform. CrowdStrike partnered with Amazon AMZN Web Services to create innovative generative AI applications. The new Charlotte AI leverages the generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock within Amazon Web Services.

Furthermore, in Zscaler's ZS recent collaboration with Imprivata to provide security services to healthcare organizations, the integration of the CrowdStrike Falcon Zero-Trust Assessment score has been in place since 2021.

CrowdStrike’s sustained focus on enhancing product capabilities through partnerships are helping it gain new customers, thereby driving its top-line growth. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues soared 36.7% year over year to $731.2 million.

For fiscal 2024, CRWD expects revenues in the band of $3,030.7-$3,042.9 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 65.7%.

Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

CrowdStrike and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, while Amazon sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Shares of AMZN and ZS have rallied 61% and 37.8% year to date, respectively.

A better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is NVIDIA NVDA, which currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 43.1% to $3.32 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 33.4% to $10.67 per share in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have surged 189.1% YTD.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.