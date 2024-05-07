CrowdStrike (CRWD) Unveils New CDR Capabilities to Stop Breaches

CrowdStrike CRWD has unveiled new Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) innovations aimed at streamlining threat hunting and enhancing visibility across cloud, identity and endpoints. With cloud intrusions growing 75% in the past year, the ecosystem has become a prime target for cyber adversaries that exploit identity-based attacks and visibility gaps across fragmented platforms.

To address these challenges, CrowdStrike's latest release combines its expertise in managed threat hunting with its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform. This unified approach sets a new standard for CDR, offering comprehensive visibility across cloud environments, identities and endpoints. By consolidating tools and closing visibility gaps, CRWD empowers Cloud SecOps teams to swiftly detect and respond to threats, thereby minimizing the risk of cloud breaches.

The significance of proactive detection and response is underscored by incidents like the Summer 2023 breach of Microsoft Exchange Online, which was called "preventable" by the DHS Cyber Safety Review Board. Adversaries often exploit identity-based attacks in cloud environments, highlighting the importance of robust security measures.

CrowdStrike Price and Consensus

CrowdStrike price-consensus-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

CrowdStrike's CDR innovations include expanded visibility into cloud control plane activity, protection against cloud identity threats and tracking of adversary lateral movement from cloud to endpoint. These features enable rapid response and actionable insights, facilitating decisive remediation and reducing the impact of cyber threats.

Michael Sentonas, president of the company, emphasized CRWD’s commitment to setting the standard for CDR. By providing Cloud SecOps teams with the tools needed to effectively manage cloud security, CrowdStrike aims to mitigate the risk of breaches and safeguard organizations against evolving cyber threats.

The enhanced capabilities of CDR come at a time when there’s a growing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, owing to the rise of data breaches triggered by rising hybrid working trends. Most remote work setups require employees to connect to employers’ IT infrastructures through cloud-based off-premise work setups. The new capabilities that CDR will bring to CRWD’s customers will drive the company's top line.

Enterprises encounter persistent and sophisticated cyber threats to safeguard cloud, endpoints and on-premises IT infrastructure. The rising need for cybersecurity due to the growth of data breaches presents an opportunity for CrowdStrike and gives it the scope to expand its market presence.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 140% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Arista Networks ANET and Salesforce CRM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 10 cents to $23.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 216.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $7.49 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have surged 101.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $9.71 in the past 60 days. Shares of CRM have jumped 39.3% in the past year.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.