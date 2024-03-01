CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Mar 5.

The company anticipates fourth-quarter revenues in the band of $836.6-$840 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $839.1 million, indicating an improvement of 31.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

CrowdStrike expects non-GAAP earnings between 81 cents and 82 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 82 cents, which coincides with management’s higher-end guidance. The consensus mark for the bottom line suggests an improvement of 74.5% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.6%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

CrowdStrike Price and EPS Surprise

CrowdStrike price-eps-surprise | CrowdStrike Quote

Factors to Note

CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results are likely to reflect the benefits of the continued solid demand for its products, given the healthy environment of the global security market. The increasing number of people logging into employers' networks has triggered a greater need for security and might have spurred the demand for CRWD’s products in the fiscal fourth quarter. A strong pipeline of deals indicates the same.

Stellar revenue growth in subscriptions might have contributed significantly to the fourth-quarter top line. Further, the increasing number of net new subscription customers may have acted as a tailwind.

Our fourth-quarter estimate for Subscription revenues is pegged at $788.9 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 31.9%. Revenues from the Professional Services segment are likely to increase 22.4% year over year to $47.8 million in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, CrowdStrike’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) is an upside, benefiting the company from its products’ availability on the AWS platform. The expansion in the volume of transactions through Amazon’s AWS Marketplace, growth in co-selling opportunities with AWS salesforce and the uptake of AWS service integrations are likely to have contributed to CRWD’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, elevated expenses for enhancing sales and marketing capabilities and increased investments in research and development are likely to have weighed on the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CrowdStrike this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though CRWD currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, SEMrush SEMR, Guidewire Software GWRE and TD SYNNEX SNX have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

SEMrush carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +23.08%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 4. Its bottom-line result surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 112.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEMrush’s fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at earnings of 3 cents per share, indicating a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $83.2 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 20.9%.

Guidewire Software is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.76% at present. Guidewire Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being -42.22%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, suggesting a strong improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 21 cents. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenues are estimated to improve 3.6% to $240.9 million.

TD SYNNEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.76%. The company is anticipated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 26. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, with the average surprise being 7.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD SYNNEX’s first-quarter earnings stands at $2.86 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. It is estimated to report revenues of $14.37 billion, which implies a decrease of approximately 5% from the year-ago quarter.

