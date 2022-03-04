CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 9.

The company anticipates fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $406.5 million-$412.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $412.3 million, indicating an improvement of 55.6% from the year-ago quarter.

CrowdStrike expects non-GAAP earnings between 19 cents and 21 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings stands at 20 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 53.9% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 50.8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Consider

CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits from continued solid demand for its products, given the healthy environment of the global security market. The acquisitions of SecureCircle and Humio are likely to have strengthened the company’s capabilities and may have attracted new customers during the quarter under review.

The stellar revenue growth in subscription might have contributed significantly to the fourth quarter’s top line. Further, the increasing number of net new subscription customers may have acted as a tailwind as well.

Additionally, the increasing number of people logging into employers' networks has triggered a greater need for security and might have spurred demand for CrowdStrike’s products in the fourth quarter. A strong pipeline of deals indicates the same.

Moreover, CrowdStrike’s collaboration with Amazon's AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) is an upside, benefiting the company from its products’ availability on the AWS platform.

The expansion in the volume of transactions through Amazon’s AWS Marketplace, growth in the co-selling opportunities with AWS salesforce and the uptake of AWS service integrations are likely to have contributed to CRWD’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, elevated expenses toward enhancing sales and marketing capabilities and increased investment in research and development are likely to have weighed on CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CrowdStrike this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though CrowdStrike currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

