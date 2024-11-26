CrowdStrike (CRWD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 28.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $982.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +14.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) : $4,017,540 compared to the $4,001,747 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $4,017,540 compared to the $4,001,747 average estimate based on eight analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $5.4 billion compared to the $5.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.4 billion compared to the $5.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- United States : $683.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $682.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.

: $683.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $682.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%. Revenue- Subscription : $962.74 million versus $936.57 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.

: $962.74 million versus $936.57 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change. Revenue- Professional services : $47.44 million compared to the $49.04 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.

: $47.44 million compared to the $49.04 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year. Non-GAAP subscription gross profit : $770.44 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $752.42 million.

: $770.44 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $752.42 million. Non-GAAP professional services gross profit : $16.16 million versus $16.57 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $16.16 million versus $16.57 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. GAAP subscription gross profit: $746.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $734.84 million.

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.