CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have been under pressure over the past couple of weeks during the massive rotation into value names. Among the biggest decliners have been the stay-at-home beneficiaries such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), which surged in 2020 during the pandemic.

However, as vaccines distribution accelerates across the country the market has grown concerned about these once high-flying names, including cybersecurity stocks like CrowdStrike which has surged close to 180% over the past year. But have valuation concerns about the company become too exaggerated? The cybersecurity specialist is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings after the closing bell Thursday.

Driven by the massive enterprise shift to work-from-anywhere, cybersecurity has been one of the fastest rising segments within the software sector over the past year. That is, until the recent selloff in tech brought the sector back down to earth. Still, even as corporation return to some normalcy, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where cybersecurity won’t be a critical part of enterprise spending in a post-pandemic world. There will continue to be a need for better security as companies continue to adopt digitalization while making cybersecurity a top operational priority.

Currently worth $200 billion, the market is projected to grow to approximately a 10% compound annual growth rate within the decade. As such, it would be a mistake to part with CrowdStrike which features, among others, cloud-based endpoints protection application which leverages not only data from machine learning, but also artificial intelligence. Aside from a surge in new customer acquisitions, CrowdStrike continues to find ways to get its existing customers to add more features and functionality. As such, investors should view any pullback as a buying opportunity.

For the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company to earn 6 cents per share on revenue of $291.4 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 2 cents per share on revenue of $178.08 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to be 30 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 51% year over year to $1.32 billion.

Amid the pandemic, there has been increased demand for better security as companies rushed to deploy tools such as virtual private networks that allow employees to connect to the office remotely, including services such as CrowdStrike’s cloud-based security protection. However, CrowdStrike must now dispel concern about what has been described as a massive pull-forward in demand. For example, while the projected full-year revenue growth of 51% is in of itself impressive, it is a noticeable deceleration from 2020 growth levels of 80%.

In other words, CrowdStrike will have its own success to compete with. That success includes impressive Q4 results during which the company crushed revenue and profit estimates, delivering 74% year-over-year surge in revenue to $265 million, beating estimates by more than $14 million, while adjusted EPS of 14 cents surpasses expectations by 6 cents. During the quarter net new customer growth accelerated, adding a record 1,480 net new subscribers, leading to a 77% surge in subscription revenue to $244.7 million.

Just as impressive, CrowdStrike’s annual recurring revenue (AAR) — a closely-watched metric — surpassed the $1 billion milestone thanks to $143 million AAR generated during the quarter. The market on Thursday will want to see what CrowdStrike can do for an encore. The company must issue guidance for 2021 that supports the market opportunity that it can still dominate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.