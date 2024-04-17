CrowdStrike (CRWD) Partners With National Australia Bank

CrowdStrike CRWD announced that it collaborated with National Australia Bank (“NAB”). Notably, NAB will offer free access to CRWD’s Falcon Go, a cybersecurity tool powered by AI, to the bank’s small and medium-sized business customers.

Falcon Go combines next-generation antivirus and USB device protection powered by AI in one easy-to-use package. With the surge in advanced cyber threats, safeguarding endpoints and on-premises IT infrastructure is becoming increasingly important.

As enterprises encounter continual and advanced cyber threats, the importance of cybersecurity increases. The growing requirement for cybersecurity due to the rising number of data breaches creates a scope of expansion for CrowdStrike.

The company is also growing through partnerships with Industry giants and adding to its portfolio of solutions through acquisitions. CRWD has partnered with Dell DELL and NVIDIA NVDA to expand its market presence.

CrowdStrike teamed up with Dell to offer better protection against cyberattacks using its Falcon XDR platform and the latter's Managed Detection and Response. CRWD also partnered with NVIDIA to enhance AI capabilities on the Falcon platform, making it easier for customers to create custom and secure AI models.

The company recently bought Bionic, a posture management platform provider. It has also entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Security, the industry's first cloud data runtime security solution.

The cybersecurity market has been growing rapidly. According to a Statista report, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $273.5 billion by 2028 from $183.1 billion in 2024. With CrowdStrike's expertise and reliable solutions, it is set to grow in this market.

Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and DELL and NVDA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. Shares of CRWD, DELL and NVDA have surged 117.8%, 175.6% and 223.7%, respectively, in the past year.

Another better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is Bentley Systems BSY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 12.8% in the past year.

