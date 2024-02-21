CrowdStrike (CRWD) Makes Wide Release of Charlotte & Falcon for IT

CrowdStrike CRWD has officially launched Charlotte AI and Falcon for IT for public, while also enhancing Falcon Data Protection (FDP) with new features.

Charlotte AI was first launched in early 2023 as a security analyst with conversational AI capabilities for simplifying cybersecurity management for businesses. The solution came with capabilities that allowed security analysts to inquire and get responses in plain language.

Charlotte AI formed the basis of Falcon for IT’s workflow. The solution used Charlotte AI to process and respond to IT and security related queries. Moreover, it acted as the unified platform where analysts could get real time visibility of threats and take actions regarding policy changes, software updates and file management.

The company launched FDP in Dec 2023. The solution was built to replace traditional data loss prevention tools. It's integrated into CrowdStrike Falcon XDR, enabling cybersecurity professionals to monitor endpoints and web activity as data is shared across different applications. FDP helps customers anticipate threats by simulating future scenarios, allowing cybersecurity teams to test policies beforehand to ensure effectiveness without disrupting end-user experiences prior to implementation.

With the general availability of these solutions businesses will now be able to merge the benefits of GenAI, Security and IT in one place. This integration will facilitate improved collaboration between analysts and engineers, enabling faster results derived from insights driven by data.

This announcement comes at a time when there’s a rising demand for cyber security owing to the slew of data breaches amid the growing hybrid working trend that need off-premise computers to connect with the business’s owned infrastructure. The new capabilities that Charlotte AI, Falcon for IT and FDP bring to customers will drive up the demand for CrowdStrike.

Furthermore, the enhanced features of FDP will bolster CrowdStrike's Endpoint Security and XDR Module business, which includes solutions such as Falcon Prevent, Falcon Insight XDR, Falcon Device Control and Falcon Firewall Management. This will also boost CrowdStrike's Subscription Revenue.

