CrowdStrike (CRWD) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.6% in Session

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $47.30 to $50.75 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



CrowdStrike currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Price

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. price | CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Internet - Software industry is Box, Inc. BOX which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Is CRWD going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.