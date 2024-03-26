CrowdStrike (CRWD) Falcon XDR to Improve HCLTech's MDR Solution

CrowdStrike CRWD recently announced that it has collaborated with HCLTech. Under the terms of the agreement, HCLTech will add Falcon extended detection and response (XDR) platform to its managed detection and response (MDR) solution. Falcon XDR will enable HCLTech to enhance its client services across device, identity, cloud, data and next-gen SIEM.

HCLTech’s MDR solution provides security against advanced threats across multiple vulnerability paths. CrowdStrike’s XDR platform will improve the MDR solution by simplifying the threat data collection from various security tools from the client’s tech stack, including endpoints, cloud workloads and network email. This will streamline investigation, threat hunting and response.

The solution will enable HCLTech to prevent sophisticated attacks, close the cybersecurity skill gap and reduce the risk of data breaches by supporting the existing managed services solution. Through this collaboration, the company's Falcon platform is poised to explore new markets and expand its customer base.

Rising Cybersecurity Concerns Boost CRWD's Growth

CrowdStrike’s business is boosted by the surge in hybrid work setups and bring-your-own-device culture, where users’ computers connect with the on-premise IT infrastructure of the corporations.

CRWD addresses the challenges emerging from these setups by securing endpoints. An increasing number of enterprises are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity over time, thereby boosting CRWD's orders and top line.

The current cybersecurity space is experiencing an evolution of cybercrime behavior. Sophisticated attacks are being increasingly made, some of which are based on the breacher’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

A report by Statista reflects that the global cybersecurity market is expected to hit $183.1 billion in 2024 and $273.5 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6%. This presents an opportunity for companies working in this space, including CRWD.

However, the company is dealing with increased competition in security applications and overspending in sales, marketing and research. These challenges are worsened by reduced IT spending due to economic conditions, which could harm its short-term outlook. Despite these difficulties, CrowdStrike's Falcon XDR platform and 10 other cloud modules provide a competitive edge in the market.

