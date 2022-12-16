CrowdStrike (CRWD) Brings Falcon Surface EASM Solution

CrowdStrike CRWD recently announced the expansion of its Falcon platform with the launch of the industry’s most complete adversary-driven external attack surface management (EASM) solution — CrowdStrike Falcon Surface. This standalone threat intelligence solution stops breaches by minimizing risk from exposed assets in real time.



CrowdStrike’s Falcon Surface pinpoints unknown, exposed Internet-facing assets so that security teams can secure their ever-evolving digital perimeter. It enables them to detect, prioritize and manage all exposed Internet-facing assets that are centralized or remote across on-premises environments and subsidiary, cloud and third-party vendors with a zero-touch approach. It features intelligent internet mapping and association technology that continuously scans the entire internet to automatically map companies’ known and unknown assets, discovering exposures, risks and misconfigurations within and beyond their official network ranges.



Falcon Surface solution provides an adversarial view of enterprise risks across internal and external attack surfaces with just a click. Its optimizer automatically suggests remediation steps to quickly minimize the risks that have the biggest impact on security posture. This new release intends to strengthen CRWD's existing Security and IT Operations product suite.



The latest development is followed by CrowdStrike’s Reposify buyout in September this year. Reposify is a San Francisco-based EASM solution provider focused on reducing the risk exposure of the external assets of the enterprises, preventing shadow IT. The newly released Falcon Surface will be part of the company’s Falcon Threat Intelligence solution portfolio that integrates threat intelligence into endpoint protection, automatically performing investigations, speeding response and enabling cyber security teams to transform from a reactive to a predictive and proactive state.



With the integration of Falcon Surface and Falcon Intelligence Recon, organizations will be able to stay ahead of cyber attackers by exposing potentially malicious activities across the open, deep, dark web. This will better protect their brand, employees and sensitive data. Currently, both Falcon Surface and the integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence Recon are available.



Further, integration of Falcon Surface with CrowdStrike’s IT hygiene solution, Falcon Discover, will provide enterprises central visibility and entity inventory around applications, assets and accounts. It will enable security teams to manage and implement security processes that allow them to efficiently see across a broad range of entities and target those entities that reflect

suspicious behavior or activity for managed and unmanaged assets.



The combination of Falcon Surface and Falcon Spotlight will provide an immediate, scanless solution for comprehensive vulnerability assessment, management and prioritization for IT analysts. It will enable dynamic rating capabilities and intuitive reports, dashboards and filters to help them improve security posture. Both the Falcon Spotlight and Falcon Discover integrations with the new Falcon Surface module are anticipated to be available in the second half of 2023.

It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, another cybersecurity firm, Palo Alto Networks PANW, has launched a similar kind of attack surface management (ASM) solution — Cortex Xpanse Active — to help organizations actively find and proactively fix their known and unknown risks in all connected systems and exposed services.

The Cortex Xpanse Active ASM from Palo Alto features an Active Discovery tool that refreshes internet-scale database several times daily and uses supervised machine learning to accurately map any vulnerabilities back to an organization’s security team. It has an Active Learning tool, which constantly analyzes and maps the streamed discovery data to understand and prioritize top risks in real time. This keeps organizations ahead of their attackers by shutting down the riskiest exposures quickly. Its most important feature is its Active Response tool that immediately reduces the attack surface risks of an organization with built-in automated playbooks instead of merely raising IT tickets for the security analysts.

These launches come in a time when there is a constant evolution of modern digital infrastructure under which organizations run systems on multiple cloud environments, utilize SaaS applications and prefer to work remotely, online or in a hybrid environment. The year 2022 has witnessed a spurring need for management of expanded attack surface among leading security leaders across the globe. Hence, the security companies are at present increasing their investments on developing new attack surface management tools to identify and protect organizations from both internal and external enterprise surface risks.

CrowdStrike is benefiting from growing demand for its cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and the increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the stay-at-home trend across the globe. The company’s rich experience in the security space and continued delivery of mission-critical solutions is aiding it to maintain and grow its market share.

CRWD has been witnessing top and bottom-line growth for the past several quarters owing to the strong demand environment for cyber-security solutions along with its sustained focus on enhancing product offerings through in-house research and development, and acquisitions. In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues soared 53% year over year to $580.9 million while non-GAAP earnings jumped over two-folds to 40 cents per share from 17 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, CrowdStrike and Palo Alto carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CRWD and PANW have lost 43.9% and 13.7%, respectively, in the past year.



