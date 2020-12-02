CrowdStrike (CRWD) Beats, Snowflake (SNOW) Mixed in Q3

Markets were tepid on this Hump Day, after fair-to-middling private-sector employment numbers from ADP ADP ahead of today’s opening bell, and an announcement mid-day that New York state is scheduled to receive 170K vaccine doses by December 15th — two weeks from yesterday. The biggest performing major index on the day was the Dow, +0.20%, followed by the 28th all-time high close from the S&P 500, +0.18%. The small-cap Russell 2000 brought in +0.11% on the day, while the Nasdaq finished narrowly in the red, -0.05%.



High-risk healthcare workers and senior living facility tenants will represent the first tier of Covid-19 vaccinations from Pfizer PFE-BioNTech BNTX, followed by the general elderly population — much in line with Great Britain’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made earlier in the day. But the market had already been pricing in a post-Covid world; apparently investors are keeping something of a wet blanket on current valuations.



The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines promises to be extraodinarily huge and complex. That there is some sort of dosages plan is a big step in the right direction, but there are always pitfalls — and they’re not always visible to the naked eye in real time. But Operation Warp Speed has had its shingle up for several months now; we look for the operation’s execution to adhere to military-like precision. In other words, the outlook for the vaccine rollout looks to be a huge challenge, but those in charge appear prepared.



Cyberintelligence security firm CrowdStrike CRWD surged well ahead of estimates on every metric in its Q3 report this afternoon, with 8 cents per share reported easily surpassing the $0.00 expected. Revenues of $232 million topped the expected outpaced the $213.7 million analysts were anticipating, and rose 86% year over year. Revenues for fiscal Q4 are now expected in a range of $245.5 million - 250.5 million, notably ahead of the $231 million in the most recent Zacks consensus.



Shares of CrowdStrike are up 11% on the news, putting the stock performance at roughly +110% year to date. We look for analysts covering the company — which has not missed an earnings estimate since its IPO in 2018 — to ratchet up estimates, and perhaps pull a higher Zacks Rank as a result.



The debut earnings report release from enterprise software fledgling Snowflake SNOW was a rather inauspicious one: a bottom line of -$1.01 per share was well off the pace of -27 cents per share in the Zacks consensus; then again, initial public earnings reports are notoriously hard to gauge. Revenues beat expectations slightly: $148.5 million topped the $146.9 million estimate, +11.5% year over year. Yet shares are selling on the news 4.5%; recall Snowflake’s IPO surged right out of the gate. This looks to be a sell-the-news move.



