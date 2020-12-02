CrowdStrike (CRWD) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Driven by the massive enterprise shift to work-from-anywhere, cybersecurity has been one of the fastest rising segments within the software sector, which has gone on a massive rally since the market bottomed in March.

During that span, CrowdStrike (CRWD), which provides companies with cloud-based security, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the increased demand. The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. CrowdStrike stock has surged as much as 202% year to date, including gains of 93% and 13% over the respective six months and thirty days. But can the dominant run continue?

Amid the pandemic, there has been increased demand for better security as companies rushed to deploy tools such as virtual private networks that allow employees to connect to the office remotely. This shift has fueled a massive surge in demand for laptops not only with pre-installed security software, but also services such as CrowdStrike’s cloud-based endpoints protection application which leverages not only data from machine learning, but also artificial intelligence.

Its platform aims to protect workloads “across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and Internet of Things, or IoT, devices." The question however, does CrowdStrike stock deserve its high premium, compared to peers such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) or Fortinet (FTNT)? What’s more, as coronavirus vaccine candidates have begun to show success, investors want to know if CrowdStrike continue its strong growth rate if or when corporations decide to return to the office.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company to breakeven at 0 cent per share on revenue of $212.60 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 7 cents per share on revenue of $125.12 million. For the full year, ending February, earnings are expected to be 6 cents per share, up from the year-ago loss of 42 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 70.3% year over year to $819.96 million.

CrowdStrike's impressive growth has been driven by a combination of factors. Aside from a surge in new customer acquisitions, the company continues to find ways to get its existing customers to add more features and functionality. That combination has helped CrowdStrike stave off the competition which was notable in the second quarter. During which revenue surged 84% year over year, reaching a record $199 million. During the quarter was CrowdStrike posted a 89% jump in subscription revenue, which accounted for 93% of Q2 total revenue.

As noted, the company finds ways to get its existing customers to spend more. During the quarter, the company reported a gain of 57% of customers adopted more-than four cloud modules, while 39% of customers adopted five or more. "Organizations are shedding outdated systems and accelerating their move to modern cloud-native technologies to meet the demands of today's threat landscape," said CEO George Kurtz. On Wednesday investors will look to see whether CrowdStrike can grow these metrics.

