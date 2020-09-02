CrowdStrike (CRWD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Cybersecurity has been one of the fastest rising segments within the software sector, which has gone on a massive rally since the market bottomed in March. During that span, CrowdStrike (CRWD), which provides companies with cloud-based security, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the increased demand. But can the run continue?

CrowdStrike is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Its stock has surged as much as 135% year to date, including gains of 103% and 13% over the respective six months and thirty days. Amid the rapid global pandemic, there has been increased demand for better security as companies have adopted a work-from-home mindset.

This shift fueled a rise in demand for laptops not only with pre-installed security software, but also a surge in virtual private networks which allow employees to connect to the office remotely. CrowdStrike’s cloud-based endpoint protection application leverages not only data from machine learning, but also artificial intelligence. Its platform aims to protect workloads “across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and Internet of Things, or IoT, devices.”

The question is, however: Does the stock deserve its high premium, compared to peers such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) or Fortinet (FTNT)? Ahead of the quarter, RBC Capital’s Matthew Hedberg says yes, reiterating his Buy rating on the stock, while boosting his price target from $115 to $120. Citing channel checks, Hedberg believes CrowdStrike not only will beat its Q2 numbers, but also issue upside guidance. In other words, valuation concerns aside, CrowdStrike is poised to be a long-term beneficiary of that shift in IT security spending.

For the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company to to lose 1 cent per share on revenue of $188.54 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 18 cents per share on revenue of $103.79 million. For the full year, ending December, the loss is expected to be 4 cent per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 60.5% year over year to $772.47 million.

The sustained shift in work-from-home has accelerated the growth in cybersecurity addressable market in companies which specializes in preventing ransomware, phishing and other kinds of cyberattacks. That rapid expansion has been noticeable in CrowdStrike's results. The company has surpassed revenue estimates by about 6.7% on average over the last four quarters. Just as impressive, its ARR (annual recurring revenue) has topped expectations by about 7% in the past three quarters.

In the first quarter, revenue was $178.1 million, rising 85% year over year, driven by a 105% surge in net new customers. Q1 subscription revenue was $162.2 million, up 89%, yielding subscription gross margin of 77%, up five percentage points year over year. Just as impressive, CrowdStrike’s achieved 88% ARR growth, suggesting a strong adoption rate despite the competitive landscape.

On Wednesday fo the stock to keep rising, CrowdStrike will need to show that it can sustain that level of performance. Not only does it need to deliver a top- and bottom -line beat, but ti also needs upside revenue guidance for the Q3 and full year. Analysts will also want assurances that the loss-making company not only can maintain its growth rate, but achieve profitability at the same time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.