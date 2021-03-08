Stocks
CRWD

CrowdStrike Completes $392M Humio Deal; Street Remains Bullish

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

CrowdStrike Holdings has completed the cash-and-stock acquisition of Humio, a provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology. Notably, the cloud-based cybersecurity provider had announced the deal on Feb. 18. Meanwhile, shares are down about 3.3% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) has paid approximately $352 million in cash and $40 million in stock and options for Humio.

The company’s CEO George Kurtz said, “Humio will enhance CrowdStrike’s ability to solve real-world customer problems with its cloud-native platform by adding index-free data ingestion and analysis capabilities for both first- and third-party data.” Kurtz added that the acquisition would also accelerate “our XDR [extended detection and response] capabilities to cloud speed, re-defining the industry standard for modern XDR.” (See CrowdStrike stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 18, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $280 (52.9% upside potential) on the stock. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “We view CrowdStrike as a long-term secular winner in security due to its native cloud platform advantage versus closely held peers, and its expansion into tangential segments to capture a greater share of security budgets.”

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 15 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $240.94 implies upside potential of about 32% to current levels. Shares have rallied by over 220% over the past year.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 98% Bullish compared to a sector average of 70%.

Related News:
GE To Combine GECAS Business With AerCap – Report
Chevron Inks Deal To Buy Noble Midstream Partners; Shares Gain 4%
Equity Residential Marks Improving Trends In February; Street Says Hold

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRWD

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More