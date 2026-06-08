CrowdStrike Beat Earnings, Raised Guidance, and Announced a 4-for-1 Stock Split. So, Why Did the Stock Fall?

Key Points

Billings grew more slowly than revenue, raising questions about future demand.

The stock had run up to a record high just before the report.

Demand for the company's new AI-security products is surging.

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CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) gave investors plenty to cheer when it reported its fiscal first quarter of 2027 results (the period ended April 30, 2026) last week. The cybersecurity company grew revenue 26%, lifted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share by about 50%, raised its full-year outlook, and announced its first-ever stock split.

And yet the stock fell about 10% in the days that followed.

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That reaction may look strange for a quarter this strong. But it makes more sense, though, once investors account for one more factor: high expectations. The stock had climbed to an all-time high on June 1, capping a seemingly vertical run, leaving expectations heading into the report sky high. When one closely watched demand figure grew more slowly than revenue, that was enough to send shares lower.

Reasons to be cautious

While the cybersecurity specialist's revenue rose 26% and net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached a fiscal first-quarter record of $256 million (up 32%), additions to deferred revenue grew only about 18%. Additions to deferred revenue reflect amounts billed to customers and recorded as deferred revenue, so a slower pace there can hint that revenue growth could cool down the road, even when current results look strong.

A second figure also prompted some caution. Net new ARR, the fresh recurring revenue added during the quarter, grew 32% -- a record for any fiscal first quarter, but a step down from the 47% growth posted just one quarter earlier.

Then there's the stock's valuation. Even after the pullback, shares are up about 40% year to date as of this writing. At that level, the stock carries a forward price-to-earnings ratio well over 100 -- a price that arguably assumes years of rapid, uninterrupted growth.

AI security demand is accelerating

Underneath the sell-off, however, the most important trend for the company may be speeding up. CrowdStrike's newest product line, AI Detection and Response (AIDR) -- software built to detect and respond to AI threats at runtime -- saw its ending ARR grow more than 250% from the prior quarter, with a sales pipeline already topping $50 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Management linked much of that demand to what it called its "Mythos moment" -- a stretch in April when Anthropic introduced Claude Mythos Preview through Project Glasswing, pushing companies to rethink how they protect their systems.

"What I see is AI driving structural demand for cybersecurity that compounds, not decelerates," said CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings call.

And CrowdStrike's overall business results seem to support this upbeat narrative. Total revenue growth accelerated for a fourth straight quarter, and ending ARR climbed 24% to $5.51 billion, quickening from the prior period. CrowdStrike was also the only cybersecurity firm selected for early security programs at both OpenAI and Anthropic -- an important signal of its relevance in the AI era.

Is the pullback a buying opportunity?

So, does the drop make CrowdStrike a buy?

The case for the business is straightforward. Demand for AI-related security looks significant and is showing up in the fastest-growing corners of the platform. On top of that, cash generation hit record levels and management lifted its guidance for the year.

But valuation remains a concern. Trading at more than 130 times forward earnings, the stock already reflects much of the AI optimism, which is why, when things like slower additions to deferred revenue growth arise, it can spark a double-digit slide in the stock price, even if the overall quarterly update was strong.

For now, I'll remain on the sidelines given the stock's borderline egregious valuation. Sure, the quarter showed a company executing well into a powerful trend. But at this price, even a strong report leaves little room for disappointment -- something the past week made clear.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.