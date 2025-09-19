CrowdStrike and Molson Coors Beverage have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 19, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares CrowdStrike CRWD as the Bull of the Day and Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock CrowdStrike is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. If you have ever watched ABC's "Shark Tank," you probably know that, often, the best and most profitable companies are created to fix a problem. That's precisely how CrowdStrike was born. CrowdStrike's co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch were inspired to create a cybersecurity company that addressed the shortcomings in the existing cybersecurity technologies.

CrowdStrike's Unique Approach to Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike is unique because it leverages the network effects of crowdsourced data from its customer base and applies it to modern technologies, including AI, cloud computing, and graph databases to detect threats and stop breaches. In 2011, the Austin, Texas-based company built its central cloud native platform leveraging AI. Dubbed the "Falcon", this platform became the industry's first multi-tenant, cloud native, intelligent security solution. The cybersecurity solution protects various endpoints such as desktops, laptops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices.

CrowdStrike: An AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solution

CrowdStrike leans on the most up-to-date artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive superior security outcomes. CRWD uses AI to detect and prevent malware and ransomware before they can cause issues. Additionally, "Charlotte AI," its generative AI-powered platform, automates security operations, improves response times, and enhances overall protection. Last night, CrowdStrike had a shareholder meeting that revealed several favorable tailwinds, including:

· Robust Q2 Performance & Outlook: CRWD announced a record-breaking second quarter with significant revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. Additionally, the company expects $20 billion in ARR by the end of the decade, far above its previous $10 billion goal. The robust guidance shows that CRWD management has clarity and confidence in the company's long-term financial picture.

· Betting on AI: CRWD doubled down on its AI-centric approach, announcing new "Agentic" AI solutions, focused on solving complicated security tasks. CRWD also announced that it purchased Pangea, a company that concentrates on AI security.

· Platform Consolidation: CRWD has transformed into a one-stop shop for cybersecurity needs, combining multiple tools into a single, unified platform.

Thursday, investors applauded the news, sending shares up more than 10% as trading volume swelled to nearly three times the norm. The robust price and volume action are a sign of heavy demand for CRWD shares.

CrowdStrike: A Steady, Consistent Grower

A significant driver of CrowdStrike's customer growth is the Falcon Flex subscription model, which simplifies security adoption by offering modular, scalable cybersecurity solutions. This flexibility encourages a sticky customer base and ensures steady, long-term revenue growth.

Meanwhile, the company's subscription business model is driving its overall top-line performance.

Bottom Line

CrowdStrike is a leader in the cybersecurity industry due to its unique AI-driven platform. With clients flocking to its cutting-edge AI technology, investors should expect strong financial performance and sustained growth from CRWD.

Molson Coors Beverage Company, formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company, was formed by the merger of Molson Inc. and Adolph Coors Co. in February 2005. The Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products boasting an impressive and diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands.



These core brands include Blue Moon, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ozujsko. TAP's premium brands include Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon, Belgian White, and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy. Molson Coors crafts high-quality, innovative products with the aim of delighting the world's beer drinkers, thus aiming to become the first choice for its consumers. Its largest markets are the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Coors Faces Troubling Drinking Trends

Amid new health-conscious trends, the number of US adults who don't drink is at modern-day lows. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 54% of US adults drink, down from more than 60% in 2023. In addition, lower-income consumers who have been disproportionately impacted by inflation and weaker consumer confidence have purchased less beer, a shift seen throughout the category. As a result, TAP's revenues are slated to be stagnant over the next two years, with no obvious light at the end of the tunnel

Aluminum Cost Shock

On the cost side, Molson Coors is absorbing a sharp spike in aluminum costs. The Midwest Premium, a key component of aluminum pricing, surged by more than 180% since January 2025, reaching levels the company had not anticipated. This increase is expected to add $40-$55 million in incremental costs in 2025 alone. Unlike other commodities, the Midwest Premium is particularly difficult and expensive to hedge, leaving Molson Coors more exposed to volatility.

TAP Exhibits Relative Price Weakness

TAP shares are -8.2% over the past three years, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500's 73.7% gains.

Bottom Line

Molson Coors faces a complex blend of evolving consumer trends, higher aluminum costs, and macroeconomic headwinds.

Additional content:

Is BigBear.ai Stock the Next Palantir and a Buy?

The rapid growth in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) software market has driven BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s shares to soar a staggering 281% over the past year. But, recently, BigBear.ai's shares have faced volatility, raising doubts about whether it can become the next Palantir Technologies Inc., another prominent player in the AI software space. Let's explore and evaluate BigBear.ai's investment potential.

What's Behind the Decline in BigBear.ai Stock Since August?

Shares of BigBear.ai have fallen 6.1% since the beginning of last month. Disappointing second-quarter results negatively affected BigBear.ai's share price. Revenues for the second quarter were $32.5 million, an 18% drop from $39.8 million in the same quarter last year.

What's concerning is that it's not just a one-time issue; BigBear.ai's revenue growth has slowed year over year for the past four quarters, and the worst was in the most recent quarter. Revenues decreased because of reduced volumes in certain Army programs.

To make things worse, BigBear.ai's management now expects revenues for full-year 2025 to be between $125 million and $140 million, lower than the earlier estimate of $160 million and $180 million. The full-year sales estimate was lowered because of postponed contracts from the U.S. government.

The decline in sales guidance leads us to believe that BigBear.ai's products may not be appealing to the U.S. government, including the Army. BigBear.ai also reported a net loss of $228.6 million in the second quarter, way more than a net loss of $14.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

However, BigBear.ai reported a substantial backlog of $380 million as of June 30, 2025. Can this be a game-changer? Certainly not in the near term! This is because the funded portion of the backlog, those that are authorized and secured, accounts for just over 4% of the total backlog, as mentioned in BigBear.ai's SEC filings. Also, the majority of the contracts are from the federal government, which may lead to prolonged approval procedures.

Does BigBear.ai Stock Have the Potential to Be the Next Palantir?

While BigBear.ai struggled to convert some of the federal government and Army contracts into revenues in the second quarter, Palantir gave a strong performance. The latter saw its U.S. business revenues grow by 68% year over year in the second quarter, with U.S. government revenues rising 53%. Even more impressive was Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue growth, which surged 93% year over year.

Palantir was able to secure 157 deals worth at least $1 million in the reported quarter, and its customer base grew by 43% year over year. This indicates that Palantir's AI solutions, particularly its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), have gained significant popularity with its clients.

Palantir also raised its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to $4.142-$4.150 billion, and expects net income to improve each quarter this year. This is solely because Palantir is confident in gaining business from its existing clients. Therefore, it's premature to determine whether BigBear.ai can match Palantir's growth trajectory in the near future.

Despite Odds, Is BigBear.ai Stock a Buy?

BigBear.ai's dependence on government contracts is hindering its revenue growth, and its backlog doesn't assure future expansion. BigBear.ai has struggled to build a customer base at a commendable pace, making it a riskier investment for now, despite trading at a much lower forward sales multiple than Palantir. BigBear.ai's forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 15.44, while Palantir's is significantly higher at 96.52.

Nonetheless, BigBear.ai's recent launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing to improve international arrivals at the Nashville International Airport, along with the continuous rise in AI software spending, should encourage stakeholders to stay invested in BigBear.ai stock. Fueled by the new contract, BigBear.ai's shares have begun to gain momentum in the last couple of trading sessions. For now, BigBear.ai stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

