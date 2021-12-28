CrowdStrike: Top Choice in Cyber-Threat Protection Market

Headquartered in California, CrowdStrike (CRWD) provides cloud-based security and identity protection/verification services. I am bullish on the stock.

With more people and businesses going online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity is more important than ever.

Moreover, the Colonial Pipeline hack from earlier this year thrust the cybersecurity software market into the spotlight. With a focus on cloud-based software, CrowdStrike built the Falcon platform to detect threats and stop breaches quickly and effectively.

After touching a 52-week high of nearly $300 in November, CRWD stock plunged to $200 recently. Is this indicative of a company in trouble, or is CrowdStrike poised for a comeback in 2022?

On the Front Lines

Despite the price pressure on CRWD stock, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) clearly believes that CrowdStrike is still a power player in the cloud-based cybersecurity space.

Reportedly, CISA and multiple federal agencies have selected CrowdStrike to support the Executive Order (EO) endpoint detection and response (EDR) initiative.

More specifically, CrowdStrike's Falcon platform will support Executive Order (EO) 14028, which unifies a number of U.S. initiatives and policies to strengthen national/government cybersecurity.

With CrowdStrike’s help, CISA intends to strengthen its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program while securing civilian “.gov” networks.

CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz is understandably proud to assist CISA in its efforts to detect and prevent cyber-threats.

“CISA is on the front lines when it comes to defending our country’s most critical assets against the endless and evolving threats that nation-state and eCrime adversaries present,” Kurtz asserted.

Eclipsing the Competitors

We're already seeing evidence that the dip in CRWD stock is a terrific buying opportunity. Yet, it's important to check on the company's fiscal data before making a final decision.

As it turns out, CrowdStrike is truly firing on all cylinders. For example, during the company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2022, CrowdStrike added over 1,600 net new subscription customers for the second consecutive quarter.

This is significant because subscription revenues are the lifeblood of a cybersecurity software company like CrowdStrike. Fortunately, the revenues are pouring in quickly, as the company reported a 63% year-over-year revenue increase in 2022’s third fiscal quarter.

Speaking of revenues, CrowdStrike also observed a 67% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Impressively, the company managed to achieve $1.51 billion in quarterly ARR as of October 31, 2021.

It's justifiable, then, that CrowdStrike's CEO took a moment to brag about his company's standing in the cloud-based cybersecurity market.

"With our leading technology, unmatched platform and approach to stopping breaches, we continue to eclipse our competitors and extend our leadership position," Kurtz boasted.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, CRWD is a Strong Buy, based on 15 Buy, two Hold, and one Sell ratings. The average CrowdStrike price target is $282.18, implying 34.8% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Most of the analysts are optimistic about CrowdStrike's prospects, and they envision significant upside potential for CRWD stock. Furthermore, the company is demonstrating powerful revenue acceleration.

At the same time, CRWD stock is down from its peak price. So, there's a buying opportunity here.

You don't have to follow the crowd with CrowdStrike stock. Instead, you can dare to be contrary and consider a position in this threat-detection leader today.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

