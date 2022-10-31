CrowdStreet Brings Private Commercial Real Estate Solutions to Advisors

CrowdStreet Advisors, the in-house investment manager for the real estate investing platform CrowdStreet, recently announced plans to accelerate the development of private commercial real estate solutions for financial advisors. CrowdStreet Advisors provides access to private commercial real estate investments that had previously only been available to institutional investors. As of September 30th, the firm had $431 million in assets under management across separately managed accounts and more than 25 private funds. CrowdStreet REIT I (C-REIT), the firm's flagship fund, was recently launched and offers financial advisors a low-cost entry point for clients interested in private commercial real estate projects focused on growth and capital appreciation. C-REIT, which has so far raised $37 million, is available on custody platforms such as Fidelity, Schwab, Pershing, TD Ameritrade, and 17 self-directed IRA custodians. The accelerated expansion of these solutions is due to an increased need for client portfolio diversification and inflation protection.

Finsum: Due to increased demand for portfolio diversification, CrowdStreet Advisors is accelerating the development of private real estate solutions for financial advisors and their clients.

real estate

advisors

clients

portfolio management

