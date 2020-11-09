Crowdfunded Real Estate Investments and the Factors That Can Affect Returns For the Remainder Of the Year

Jeff Holzmann, CEO of IIRR Management Services, LLC

The COVID19 outbreak caught everyone by surprise, even the people trained and employed in the quest for preparing for a pandemic of this nature, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who called it a “perfect storm” referring to the virus’ ability to spread in airborne particles emitted by people with no symptoms. The country, and indeed the world, went into crisis mode. markets behave differently in times of crisis. The research suggests that people tend to focus more on short term survivability and less on long term plays. This correlates highly to our understanding of human nature. In times of uncertainty, it’s the government's job to instill confidence, layout a plan, and execute a solution. That’s what we pay them to do. Whether the current administration did that well or not, depends on your political point of view.

Yet what doesn’t depend on your point of view, is the return that certain real estate investments will deliver between now and the end of the year, at least. This number will be driven mostly by the following three factors:

Asset Category

This crisis hasn’t impacted everyone the exact same way. In fact, some companies are flourishing. Everyone knows Zoom these days, eCommerce and Uber Eats deliveries are skyrocketing, and outdoor furniture sold out months ago, as everyone was staying at home and enjoying their individual outdoor space. Winston Churchil famously said “don’t let a good crisis go to waste,” and there are investment opportunities in this market.

In real estate, the hospitality and office building categories suffered the most. Virtually nobody is vacationing internationally, very few business trips are taking place and in many places around the country, offices are still empty as people are working remotely. These asset categories are in bad shape, and the forecast until the end of the year is dire.

On the other hand, multifamily has seen strong demand, strong collections and support from the federal government with the CARES act. Activity in that submarket is growing, and sponsors are taking advantage of the opportunity. Before an election and in the midst of a global pandemic, you can’t win the game by just playing defense.

Sponsor Operation & skill set

Another crucial component is the size, track records and skill set of the sponsor you invested with.

The reality is that smaller operators may not have the working capital and human resources to deploy remote work systems, CARES act application, and forbearances negotiations. That’s not to say the smaller developers aren’t honest, hard-working and talented, but this crisis demanded a different set of skills.

For many overseeing crowd funded portfolios, the pandemic brought with it an overwhelming new workload for sponsors. As executive orders started coming out about quarantine guidelines, public area closure, eviction moratoriums, government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) forbearances, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding and COVID testing - many sponsors simply didn’t have the funds, manpower and skills to handle all that.

We have seen a spike in sponsors failing to operate, losing assets to foreclosures and fire selling to avoid further losses. When a crisis of this magnitude hits, there is safety in size and having experienced lawyers, accountants and asset managers on property. If the sponsor was working lean and focused on construction, they likely didn’t have the means to efficiently combat the pandemic and the resulting reality.

Geography

As if all the above wasn’t enough to explain the variance in real estate investment results, there’s also the issue of geography.

The pandemic has had a huge varying effect depending on where the asset is located. Consider the hotel industry for example. We’ve seen Tier I hotels in large cities, considered a safe investment, go to single digit occupancy rates. With no business travel during the week, and no tourist traffic on the weekends, some hotels in cities like New York and San Francisco have been retooled to homeless shelters and some underwent a soft close to reduce costs.

On the other hand, we’ve seen beachside properties with low end ADRs (average daily rate) at full occupancy, as local people drive to these properties for some sea and sun, possibly getting away from the boredom of being locked in at home. Office buildings in Texas are mostly back to pre-March occupancy rates, while office buildings in New York and Silicon Valley are averaging 50% occupancy compared to the same time last year.

In summary, the three core factors impacting the return of your crowd funded investment are asset class, sponsor size and property location. It’s not a formula anyone thought to optimize before the pandemic, but it may become one now that we have more data and the possibility of another global health crisis, isn’t out of the question.

