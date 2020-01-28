Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigeria's business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from many areas of the city, citing overcrowding and safety, authorities said on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups.
