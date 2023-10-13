News & Insights

Crowd-safety firm Evolv under US FTC scanner over marketing practices

October 13, 2023 — 05:43 pm EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Evolv Technologies on Friday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had requested information about certain aspects of the AI-based weapons screening firm's marketing practices.

The company did not disclose details of the probe. However, Bloomberg News, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported the regulators were investigating whether Evolv's artificial intelligence systems operated as it claimed, correctly identifying weapons that passed through its screeners.

"We are pleased to answer their questions, as well as educate them about our mission to make communities safer and more secure," Evolv said in a filing.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Evolv uses AI technology and sensors to screen people in public spaces such as stadiums, hospitals, schools and entertainment venues among others, eliminating gaps presented by metal detectors, according to its website.

The company lists customers including Six Flags Entertainment Corp, New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Lincoln Center. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EVOLV TECH HLDG FTC/

