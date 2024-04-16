News & Insights

Crossword Cybersecurity Appoints Rose Clark To Succeed Dowd As CFO

April 16, 2024

(RTTNews) - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) said that it has appointed Rose Clark to succeed Mary Dowd as Chief Financial Officer. She has been Chief Financial Officer of several AIM companies, including as Group Finance Director of Jelf Group plc. Rose began her career at KPMG, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Crossword noted that Mary will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an executive director of the company on 30 June 2024, following the finalization of the 2023 Annual Report & Accounts. Rose Clark is set to join the Crossword Board after completing a satisfactory handover period with Mary Dowd. Further details will be announced once this transition is finalized

