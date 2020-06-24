CrossFit owner to sell company after quitting over Floyd tweet

June 24 (Reuters) - CrossFit Inc founder and former chief executive Greg Glassman has decided to sell the fitness company to Eric Roza, two weeks after stepping down amid widespread criticism for his tweet on the death of African American George Floyd in police custody.

Roza, a CrossFit athlete for about a decade and founder of CrossFit Sanitas in Boulder, Colorado, will also be the company's CEO, he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He is also on the broad of several companies, including mental health startup SonderMind and wealth-management firm Crestone Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"It is time for the founder to bid adieu," CrossFit said in a tweet, citing Glassman.

CrossFit did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not reach Glassman for a comment.

The founder-CEO faced a lot of flak for his controversial tweet, which also resulted in Adidas AG-owned ADSGn.DE Reebok ending its 10-year-old partnership with CrossFit. Glassman had then apologized and announced his decision to step down.

