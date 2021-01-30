CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) just released its latest annual report and things are not looking great. Earnings overall missed expectations, with revenue falling 41% short of analyst estimates, at US$102m. Statutory earnings per share were US$0.24, 2.4% shy of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CFB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering CrossFirst Bankshares are now predicting revenues of US$169.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 67% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 825% to US$0.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$169.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.68 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 10.0% to US$13.20despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of CrossFirst Bankshares' earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on CrossFirst Bankshares, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that CrossFirst Bankshares' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 67% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CrossFirst Bankshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CrossFirst Bankshares analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CrossFirst Bankshares has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

