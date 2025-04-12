CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $CFB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES ($CFB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $69,289,030 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES insiders have traded $CFB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE BRUCE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $100,000

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

