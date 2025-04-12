CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $CFB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES ($CFB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $69,289,030 and earnings of $0.42 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CFB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES insiders have traded $CFB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE BRUCE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $100,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,138,319 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,545,532
- CITIGROUP INC added 375,206 shares (+521.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,684,370
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 362,353 shares (+868.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,489,647
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 325,992 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,938,778
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 210,556 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,189,923
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC added 208,269 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,155,275
- STATE STREET CORP added 193,659 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,933,933
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.