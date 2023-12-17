Crossfirst Bankshares (CFB) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 13.94

The average one-year price target for Crossfirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) has been revised to 13.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from the latest reported closing price of 12.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crossfirst Bankshares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFB is 0.04%, an increase of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.53% to 28,728K shares. The put/call ratio of CFB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,055K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 2.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,042K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 7.74% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,889K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,610K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,404K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing a decrease of 34.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 54.11% over the last quarter.

Crossfirst Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. Since its inception in 2007, CrossFirst Bank has grown rapidly and now has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

