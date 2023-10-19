CrossCountry, Guaranteed Rate And UWM Raise 2024 Conforming Loan Limits

Three of the country’s largest mortgage lenders—CrossCountry, Guaranteed Rate and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)—raised their conforming loan limits to $750,000, or a 3.2% increase from the current limit of $726,000. These increases come ahead of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) limit increase announcement expected next month.

Rocket Mortgage was the first lender to increase its conforming loan limits this year. The company announced its loan increase on October 2, offering the same $750,000 limit on one-unit properties and a $1.125 million limit in Alaska and Hawaii. Soon after, Guaranteed Rate and UWM followed suit with limit increases.

These early increases can help borrowers who would otherwise need a jumbo loan, which typically comes with higher interest rates and down payment requirements, to purchase their dream properties.

What Is the Conforming Loan Limit?

A conforming loan is purchased or guaranteed through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac if it “conforms” to the size limitations set forth by both companies. Any loan that exceeds the limit is considered a jumbo loan, which can come with stringent terms and payment requirements.

Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, the conforming loan limit is annually adjusted based on fluctuations in the national home price average.

If the average housing price increases, loan limits would likely increase to accommodate higher prices. For example, the FHFA announced the 2023 loan increase in November 2022—based on a 12.21% increase in housing prices between the third quarters of 2021 and 2022. Based on that, the 2023 limit increased by 12.21% to compensate.

The new conforming loan limit for 2024 will reflect housing prices of Q3 2023.

What Do These Three Lenders Offer?

Guaranteed Rate: Expanding Loan Amount Conforming Program

Guaranteed Rate is the second mortgage lender to increase its agency-conforming loan limits behind Rocket Mortgage earlier this month. Guaranteed Rate’s new Expanded Loan Amount Conforming Program offers loans that fall between $726,201 and $750,000.

To be eligible for the new limits, borrowers must purchase a one-unit residence that will be used as a primary residence. You must also have a minimum credit score of 620 to qualify for a loan. However, those with the minimum credit score are unlikely to be approved for larger loans and favorable terms.

United Wholesale Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage followed behind Guaranteed Rate as the third lender to raise its conforming limit to $750,000 ahead of the November announcement. The company applied the new limits to its conventional and VA loans on October 11.

Since UWM is a wholesale lender, you can only acquire loans by financing through a mortgage broker that works alongside UWM. Before you reach out to a broker, make sure your credit score meets the requirements and gather all the necessary documentation. Once you apply for a mortgage through your broker, UWM typically takes 18 days on average to close.

CrossCountry Mortgage: Early Bird Program

CrossCountry Mortgage is the latest lender to raise its limit to $750,000 ahead of the November announcement. The Early Bird loan program was unveiled in 2022 to allow homebuyers to take advantage of higher loan limits and reasonable terms.

“The Early Bird program gives homebuyers the opportunity to finance higher-priced homes without the additional requirements, restrictions and fees of a jumbo loan,” said Jenn Stracensky, CCM chief operating officer, in a press release.

CrossCountry offers a variety of home loan options, including conventional loans, FHA loans and VA loans. To qualify for most loan amounts, you’ll need a credit score of at least 620 and a debt-to-income ratio of less than 50%.

Why Not Get a Jumbo Loan?

Most loans that go beyond conforming limits are considered jumbo loans. These loans are typically larger than conforming loans, which brings higher monthly payments and larger down payment requirements.

The average 30-year interest rate for a jumbo loan is 7.19% as of October 17, and the average conforming loan interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan is 8.06%. While jumbo loans may look more attractive in terms of interest rates, keep in mind that they have stricter requirements than conforming loans because the lenders face more risk.

Most Jumbo loans require a credit score of at least 700 and a debt-to-income ratio of 40% to 43%. By comparison, conforming loans typically require a credit score of 620 and a DTI of no more than 50%.

Bottom Line

The early conforming loan limit increases from Guaranteed Rate, UWM and CrossCountry Mortgage offer average borrowers a competitive alternative to jumbo loans, which can have strict requirements and sky-high payments. If you’re in the market for a high-priced home, you can acquire your new property with manageable rates to make your home ownership dream a reality.

