CrossAmerica Partners Maintains Stable Q3 2024 Distribution

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced a consistent quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for Q3 2024, payable on November 13 to shareholders on record as of November 4. With a strong footprint across 34 states and partnerships with major oil brands, the company remains a key player in the U.S. fuel distribution market. The partnership will discuss its Q3 earnings on a conference call scheduled for November 7.

