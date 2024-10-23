News & Insights

CrossAmerica Partners Maintains Stable Q3 2024 Distribution

October 23, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crossamerica Partners ( (CAPL) ) has shared an update.

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced a consistent quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for Q3 2024, payable on November 13 to shareholders on record as of November 4. With a strong footprint across 34 states and partnerships with major oil brands, the company remains a key player in the U.S. fuel distribution market. The partnership will discuss its Q3 earnings on a conference call scheduled for November 7.

