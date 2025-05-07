Stocks
CAPL

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Shows Improvement in Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

May 07, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported first-quarter 2025 results, showing improved net loss and adjusted EBITDA compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net loss of $7.1 million, an improvement from a $17.5 million loss in the same quarter of 2024. The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24.3 million from $23.6 million year-over-year, driven primarily by a rise in gross profit in its retail segment, which reached $63.2 million, up from $54.4 million a year earlier. In contrast, gross profit in the wholesale segment slightly declined to $26.7 million. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, and despite improved EBITDA, the distribution coverage ratio decreased from 1.37 to 1.04 times due to rising interest expenses. CEO Charles Nifong noted that operational challenges persisted in the industry, but the company saw better fuel margins and continued its real estate rationalization efforts.

Potential Positives

  • CrossAmerica reported a reduced net loss of $7.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $17.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating improved financial performance.
  • The retail segment's gross profit increased significantly by 16% year-over-year to $63.2 million, highlighting effective business strategies and operational strength.
  • The decrease in leverage, from 4.36 times to 4.27 times, signifies improved debt management and financial stability as of March 31, 2025.
  • The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, demonstrating continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • First Quarter of 2025 reported a Net Loss of $7.1 million, which, despite being an improvement from the previous year's loss of $17.5 million, indicates ongoing financial difficulties.
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months dropped significantly from 1.37 times in the same period of 2024 to 1.04 times in 2025, signaling a decline in financial health and the ability to sustain distributions to unitholders.
  • Operating expenses increased by $8.6 million, or 20%, from the previous year, contributing to the financial strain of the business amidst modest revenue improvements.

FAQ

What were CrossAmerica's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, CrossAmerica reported a net loss of $7.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million, and DCF of $9.1 million.

How did retail and wholesale segments perform in Q1 2025?

The retail segment's gross profit was $63.2 million, while the wholesale segment's gross profit was $26.7 million, showing slight declines.

What is the declared distribution amount for Q1 2025?

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit for Q1 2025, payable on May 15, 2025.

What was the Distribution Coverage Ratio for CrossAmerica in Q1 2025?

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025, was 1.04 times, compared to 1.37 times in 2024.

How does CrossAmerica manage its ongoing real estate rationalization?

CrossAmerica sold seven sites for $8.6 million in proceeds as part of its real estate rationalization strategy during Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Allentown, PA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --




CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports First Quarter 2025 Results




  • Reported First Quarter of 2025 Net Loss of $7.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $9.1 million compared to a Net Loss of $17.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $11.7 million for the First Quarter of 2024


  • Reported First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $63.2 million compared to $54.4 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024 and First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $26.7 million compared to $27.0 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024


  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.27 times as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024


  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.04 times compared to 1.37 times for the comparable period of 2024


  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the First Quarter of 2025







Allentown, PA May 7, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



"The first quarter was once again a challenging start to the year for the industry overall. While our EBITDA improved modestly compared to the prior year, our results reflect the difficult operating environment,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. “Our retail fuel volume was in line with the broader market, and we outperformed in same-store merchandise sales. A highlight of the quarter was the relative strength of our fuel margins across both our wholesale and retail segments. We also continued to successfully execute our asset rationalization strategy and, through our ongoing initiatives such as optimizing sites by class of trade, further enhanced the strength of our portfolio for the future.”





First Quarter Results





Consolidated Results



































Key Operating Metrics

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Net Income (Loss)
($7.1M)
($17.5M)

Adjusted EBITDA
$24.3M
$23.6M

Distributable Cash Flow
$9.1M
$11.7M

Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter
0.46x
0.59x

Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months
1.04x
1.37x


CrossAmerica reported increases in Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by an overall increase in gross profit in the retail segment partially offset by a slight decline in gross profit for the wholesale segment and an overall increase in operating expenses. In addition to the factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income (Loss) was further benefited by gains on the sales of assets in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization effort, as well as lower expenses related to lease terminations, specifically the lease termination expense related to the Applegreen acquisition that occurred during the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by an increase of $7.6 million in depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, primarily due to an $8.5 million increase in impairment charges in comparison to the prior year related to CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. The year-over-year decline in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense in addition to the already listed factors.




Retail Segment























































































Key Operating Metrics

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Retail segment gross profit
$63.2M
$54.4M




Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed
126.5M
121.7M

Same store motor fuel gallons distributed
108.3M
113.1M

Retail segment motor fuel gross profit
$31.2M
$26.0M

Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions
$
0.339

$
0.308




Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*
$48.7M
$49.1M

Merchandise gross profit*
$24.9M
$21.4M

Merchandise gross profit percentage*

27.9
%

28.1
%




Operating Expenses
$51.7M
$43.1M

Retail Sites (end of period)

610


546


*Includes only company operated retail sites



For the first quarter of 2025, the retail segment generated a 16% increase in gross profit compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a 17% increase in average retail segment site count year-over-year, with increases in both motor fuel and merchandise gross profit compared to the prior year.



The motor fuel gross profit for the retail segment increased $5.1 million or 20%, attributable to a 10% increase in the margin per gallon, as well as a 4% increase in gallons sold for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in margin per gallon was primarily driven by movements in crude oil prices within the two periods and overall market volatility. The volume increase was primarily driven by the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites over the past year and during the quarter, partially offset by a decline in volume for the base business. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the first quarter of 2025 declined 4% from the first quarter of 2024.



For the first quarter of 2025, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 16% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes declined 1% for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Merchandise gross profit percentage declined slightly from 28.1% for the first quarter of 2024 to 27.9% for the first quarter of 2025.



For the first quarter of 2025, operating expenses for the retail segment increased $8.6 million dollars or 20% primarily driven by a 17% increase in the average company operated site count relative to the prior year due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites and, to a lesser extent, higher seasonal related repairs and maintenance.




Wholesale Segment



























Key Operating Metrics

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Wholesale segment gross profit
$26.7M
$27.0M

Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed
162.9M
184.0M

Average wholesale gross profit per gallon
$
0.097
$
0.079


During the first quarter of 2025, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased $0.3 million or 1% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The slight decline was primarily driven by a 15% decrease in rent gross profit, primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites as well as the sale of certain lessee dealer sites in connection with the Partnership's real estate rationalization effort. Motor fuel gross profit increased 8% for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a 23% increase in fuel margin per gallon, driven by crude oil and fuel market volatility and better product sourcing costs, offset by an 11% decline in wholesale volume distributed. A substantial portion of the wholesale volume decline was attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations. The associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment.





Divestment Activity




During the three months ended March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica sold seven sites for $8.6 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $5.6 million. These sales are part of CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization and class of trade optimization efforts.





Liquidity and Capital Resources




As of March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica had $778.0 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of May 2, 2025, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $87.2 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.27 times as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.





Distributions




On April 22, 2025, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the first quarter of 2025. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on May 15, 2025, to all unitholders of record as of May 5, 2025. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.





Conference Call




The Partnership will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter of 2025 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 274981. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.





Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics




Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.



Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues) to a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales). Same store merchandise sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica been on the gross profit model in the prior year.




CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)


March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
6,748


$
3,381

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $687 and $757, respectively


28,742



31,603

Accounts receivable from related parties


647



634

Inventory


60,889



63,169

Assets held for sale


41,895



8,994

Current portion of interest rate swap contracts


2,386



2,958

Other current assets


10,140



8,091

Total current assets


151,447



118,830

Property and equipment, net


606,465



656,300

Right-of-use assets, net


132,325



136,430

Intangible assets, net


73,107



77,242

Goodwill


99,409



99,409

Deferred tax assets


1,757



1,001

Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion


1,858



5,133

Other assets


20,201



20,380

Total assets

$
1,086,569


$
1,114,725









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations

$
3,317


$
3,266

Current portion of operating lease obligations


35,155



35,065

Accounts payable


74,024



73,986

Accounts payable to related parties


7,181



7,729

Current portion of interest rate swap contracts


148






Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


25,580



24,044

Motor fuel and sales taxes payable


18,284



18,756

Total current liabilities


163,689



162,846

Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion


774,075



763,932

Operating lease obligations, less current portion


102,032



106,296

Deferred tax liabilities, net


4,875



7,424

Asset retirement obligations


48,422



48,251

Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion


1,200



311

Other long-term liabilities


48,602



50,448

Total liabilities


1,142,895



1,139,508








Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)













Preferred membership interests


29,658



28,993








Equity:






Common units— 38,097,513 and 38,059,702 units issued and


outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(88,730
)


(61,371
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


2,746



7,595

Total equity


(85,984
)


(53,776
)

Total liabilities and equity

$
1,086,569


$
1,114,725



CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Operating revenues

(a)

$
862,475


$
941,548

Costs of sales

(b)


772,661



860,200

Gross profit


89,814



81,348








Operating expenses:






Operating expenses

(c)


58,874



52,028

General and administrative expenses


7,672



6,838

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


26,304



18,721

Total operating expenses


92,850



77,587

Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net


5,037



(16,806
)

Operating income (loss)


2,001



(13,045
)

Other income, net


130



249

Interest expense


(12,844
)


(10,541
)

Loss before income taxes


(10,713
)


(23,337
)

Income tax benefit


(3,598
)


(5,797
)

Net loss


(7,115
)


(17,540
)

Accretion of preferred membership interests


665



657

Net loss available to limited partners

$
(7,780
)

$
(18,197
)









Net loss per common unit






Basic

$
(0.20
)

$
(0.48
)

Diluted

$
(0.20
)

$
(0.48
)









Weighted-average common units:






Basic


38,073,986



37,994,285

Diluted


38,073,986



37,994,285









Supplemental information:






(a) includes excise taxes of:

$
73,350


$
70,713

(a) includes rent income of:


17,202



19,166

(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion






(b) includes rent expense of:


4,895



5,419

(c) includes rent expense of:


4,611



3,942



CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Thousands of Dollars)


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$
(7,115
)

$
(17,540
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


26,304



18,721

Amortization of deferred financing costs


485



483

Deferred income tax benefit


(3,692
)


(5,932
)

Equity-based employee and director compensation expense


813



205

(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net


(5,037
)


16,806

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions


3,289



(6,927
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


15,047



5,816









Cash flows from investing activities:






Principal payments received on notes receivable


34



45

Proceeds from sale of assets


8,745






Capital expenditures


(10,114
)


(6,105
)

Lease termination payments to Applegreen, including inventory purchases







(19,904
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(1,335
)


(25,964
)









Cash flows from financing activities:






Borrowings under the Credit Facility


29,000



49,000

Repayments on the Credit Facility


(18,500
)


(6,740
)

Payments of finance lease obligations


(791
)


(744
)

Payments of deferred financing costs







(74
)

Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights


(73
)


(65
)

Distributions paid on common units


(19,981
)


(19,941
)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(10,345
)


21,436

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


3,367



1,288









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


3,381



4,990


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
6,748


$
6,278



Segment Results





Retail




The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Gross profit:






Motor fuel

$
31,180


$
26,036

Merchandise


24,913



21,443

Rent


2,611



2,308

Other revenue


4,455



4,599

Total gross profit


63,159



54,386

Operating expenses


(51,704
)


(43,131
)


Operating income

$
11,455


$
11,255









Retail sites (end of period):






Company operated retail sites

(a)


376



343

Commission agents

(b)


234



203

Total system sites at the end of the period


610



546









Total retail segment statistics:






Volume of gallons sold


126,532



121,717

Same store total system gallons sold

(c)


108,325



113,091

Average retail fuel sites


599



514

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions

$
0.339


$
0.308









Company operated site statistics:






Average retail fuel sites


368



315

Same store fuel volume

(c)


73,853



77,293

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees

$
0.374


$
0.327

Same store merchandise sales

(c)

$
69,382


$
70,443

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes

(c)

$
48,720


$
49,084

Merchandise gross profit percentage


27.9
%


28.1
%









Commission site statistics:






Average retail fuel sites


231



199

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions

$
0.263


$
0.267


(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites.


(b) The increase in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the sale of certain commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate rationlization effort.


(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues) to a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales). Same store merchandise sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica been on the the gross profit model in the prior year.





Wholesale




The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Gross profit:






Motor fuel gross profit

$
15,764


$
14,603

Rent gross profit


9,696



11,439

Other revenues


1,195



920

Total gross profit


26,655



26,962

Operating expenses


(7,170
)


(8,897
)


Operating income

$
19,485


$
18,065









Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):


(a)






Independent dealers

(b)


604



624

Lessee dealers

(c)


412



511

Total motor fuel distribution sites


1,016



1,135









Average motor fuel distribution sites


1,031



1,172









Volume of gallons distributed


162,918



184,025









Margin per gallon

$
0.097


$
0.079


(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.


(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites but with continued fuel supply.


(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites, including through the Applegreen acquisition, and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.




Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures



CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.



CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.



The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Distribution Coverage Ratio):


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Net loss

$
(7,115
)

$
(17,540
)

Interest expense


12,844



10,541

Income tax benefit


(3,598
)


(5,797
)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


26,304



18,721


EBITDA


28,435



5,925

Equity-based employee and director compensation expense


813



205

(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net

(a)


(5,037
)


16,806

Acquisition-related costs

(b)


58



632


Adjusted EBITDA


24,269



23,568

Cash interest expense


(12,359
)


(10,058
)

Sustaining capital expenditures

(c)


(2,721
)


(1,642
)

Current income tax expense


(94
)


(137
)


Distributable Cash Flow

$
9,095


$
11,731

Distributions paid on common units


19,981



19,941


Distribution Coverage Ratio


0.46x



0.59x


(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica recorded $5.6 million in net gains in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort, partially offset by $0.6 million of net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals.


(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.


(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.




About CrossAmerica Partners LP



CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit


www.crossamericapartners.com


.




Contact



Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000




Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Stocks mentioned

CAPL

