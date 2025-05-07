CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Shows Improvement in Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported first-quarter 2025 results, showing improved net loss and adjusted EBITDA compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net loss of $7.1 million, an improvement from a $17.5 million loss in the same quarter of 2024. The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24.3 million from $23.6 million year-over-year, driven primarily by a rise in gross profit in its retail segment, which reached $63.2 million, up from $54.4 million a year earlier. In contrast, gross profit in the wholesale segment slightly declined to $26.7 million. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, and despite improved EBITDA, the distribution coverage ratio decreased from 1.37 to 1.04 times due to rising interest expenses. CEO Charles Nifong noted that operational challenges persisted in the industry, but the company saw better fuel margins and continued its real estate rationalization efforts.

Potential Positives

CrossAmerica reported a reduced net loss of $7.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $17.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating improved financial performance.

The retail segment's gross profit increased significantly by 16% year-over-year to $63.2 million, highlighting effective business strategies and operational strength.

The decrease in leverage, from 4.36 times to 4.27 times, signifies improved debt management and financial stability as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, demonstrating continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

First Quarter of 2025 reported a Net Loss of $7.1 million, which, despite being an improvement from the previous year's loss of $17.5 million, indicates ongoing financial difficulties.

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months dropped significantly from 1.37 times in the same period of 2024 to 1.04 times in 2025, signaling a decline in financial health and the ability to sustain distributions to unitholders.

Operating expenses increased by $8.6 million, or 20%, from the previous year, contributing to the financial strain of the business amidst modest revenue improvements.

FAQ

What were CrossAmerica's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, CrossAmerica reported a net loss of $7.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million, and DCF of $9.1 million.

How did retail and wholesale segments perform in Q1 2025?

The retail segment's gross profit was $63.2 million, while the wholesale segment's gross profit was $26.7 million, showing slight declines.

What is the declared distribution amount for Q1 2025?

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit for Q1 2025, payable on May 15, 2025.

What was the Distribution Coverage Ratio for CrossAmerica in Q1 2025?

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025, was 1.04 times, compared to 1.37 times in 2024.

How does CrossAmerica manage its ongoing real estate rationalization?

CrossAmerica sold seven sites for $8.6 million in proceeds as part of its real estate rationalization strategy during Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Allentown, PA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports First Quarter 2025 Results









Reported First Quarter of 2025 Net Loss of $7.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $9.1 million compared to a Net Loss of $17.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $11.7 million for the First Quarter of 2024



Reported First Quarter of 2025 Net Loss of $7.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $9.1 million compared to a Net Loss of $17.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $11.7 million for the First Quarter of 2024



Reported First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $63.2 million compared to $54.4 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024 and First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $26.7 million compared to $27.0 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024



Reported First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $63.2 million compared to $54.4 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024 and First Quarter of 2025 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $26.7 million compared to $27.0 million of Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024



Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.27 times as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024



Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.27 times as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024



The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.04 times compared to 1.37 times for the comparable period of 2024



The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.04 times compared to 1.37 times for the comparable period of 2024



The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the First Quarter of 2025















Allentown, PA May 7, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





"The first quarter was once again a challenging start to the year for the industry overall. While our EBITDA improved modestly compared to the prior year, our results reflect the difficult operating environment,” said Charles Nifong, President and CEO of CrossAmerica. “Our retail fuel volume was in line with the broader market, and we outperformed in same-store merchandise sales. A highlight of the quarter was the relative strength of our fuel margins across both our wholesale and retail segments. We also continued to successfully execute our asset rationalization strategy and, through our ongoing initiatives such as optimizing sites by class of trade, further enhanced the strength of our portfolio for the future.”









First Quarter Results











Consolidated Results













Key Operating Metrics









Q1 2025









Q1 2024











Net Income (Loss)





($7.1M)





($17.5M)









Adjusted EBITDA





$24.3M





$23.6M









Distributable Cash Flow





$9.1M





$11.7M









Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter





0.46x





0.59x









Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months





1.04x





1.37x









CrossAmerica reported increases in Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by an overall increase in gross profit in the retail segment partially offset by a slight decline in gross profit for the wholesale segment and an overall increase in operating expenses. In addition to the factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income (Loss) was further benefited by gains on the sales of assets in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization effort, as well as lower expenses related to lease terminations, specifically the lease termination expense related to the Applegreen acquisition that occurred during the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by an increase of $7.6 million in depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, primarily due to an $8.5 million increase in impairment charges in comparison to the prior year related to CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. The year-over-year decline in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense in addition to the already listed factors.







Retail Segment













Key Operating Metrics









Q1 2025









Q1 2024











Retail segment gross profit





$63.2M





$54.4M

























Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed





126.5M





121.7M









Same store motor fuel gallons distributed





108.3M





113.1M









Retail segment motor fuel gross profit





$31.2M





$26.0M









Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions





$





0.339









$





0.308





























Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*





$48.7M





$49.1M









Merchandise gross profit*





$24.9M





$21.4M









Merchandise gross profit percentage*









27.9





%









28.1





%

























Operating Expenses





$51.7M





$43.1M









Retail Sites (end of period)









610













546













*Includes only company operated retail sites





For the first quarter of 2025, the retail segment generated a 16% increase in gross profit compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a 17% increase in average retail segment site count year-over-year, with increases in both motor fuel and merchandise gross profit compared to the prior year.





The motor fuel gross profit for the retail segment increased $5.1 million or 20%, attributable to a 10% increase in the margin per gallon, as well as a 4% increase in gallons sold for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in margin per gallon was primarily driven by movements in crude oil prices within the two periods and overall market volatility. The volume increase was primarily driven by the conversion of lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites over the past year and during the quarter, partially offset by a decline in volume for the base business. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the first quarter of 2025 declined 4% from the first quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 16% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes declined 1% for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Merchandise gross profit percentage declined slightly from 28.1% for the first quarter of 2024 to 27.9% for the first quarter of 2025.





For the first quarter of 2025, operating expenses for the retail segment increased $8.6 million dollars or 20% primarily driven by a 17% increase in the average company operated site count relative to the prior year due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites and, to a lesser extent, higher seasonal related repairs and maintenance.







Wholesale Segment













Key Operating Metrics









Q1 2025









Q1 2024











Wholesale segment gross profit





$26.7M





$27.0M









Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed





162.9M





184.0M









Average wholesale gross profit per gallon





$





0.097





$





0.079









During the first quarter of 2025, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased $0.3 million or 1% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The slight decline was primarily driven by a 15% decrease in rent gross profit, primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites as well as the sale of certain lessee dealer sites in connection with the Partnership's real estate rationalization effort. Motor fuel gross profit increased 8% for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a 23% increase in fuel margin per gallon, driven by crude oil and fuel market volatility and better product sourcing costs, offset by an 11% decline in wholesale volume distributed. A substantial portion of the wholesale volume decline was attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations. The associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment.









Divestment Activity









During the three months ended March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica sold seven sites for $8.6 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $5.6 million. These sales are part of CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization and class of trade optimization efforts.









Liquidity and Capital Resources









As of March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica had $778.0 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of May 2, 2025, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $87.2 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.27 times as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.









Distributions









On April 22, 2025, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the first quarter of 2025. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on May 15, 2025, to all unitholders of record as of May 5, 2025. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.









Conference Call









The Partnership will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter of 2025 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 274981. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.









Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics









Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.





Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues) to a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales). Same store merchandise sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica been on the gross profit model in the prior year.







CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)





















March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,748













$





3,381













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $687 and $757, respectively













28,742

















31,603













Accounts receivable from related parties













647

















634













Inventory













60,889

















63,169













Assets held for sale













41,895

















8,994













Current portion of interest rate swap contracts













2,386

















2,958













Other current assets













10,140

















8,091













Total current assets













151,447

















118,830













Property and equipment, net













606,465

















656,300













Right-of-use assets, net













132,325

















136,430













Intangible assets, net













73,107

















77,242













Goodwill













99,409

















99,409













Deferred tax assets













1,757

















1,001













Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion













1,858

















5,133













Other assets













20,201

















20,380













Total assets









$





1,086,569













$





1,114,725















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations









$





3,317













$





3,266













Current portion of operating lease obligations













35,155

















35,065













Accounts payable













74,024

















73,986













Accounts payable to related parties













7,181

















7,729













Current portion of interest rate swap contracts













148

















—













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













25,580

















24,044













Motor fuel and sales taxes payable













18,284

















18,756













Total current liabilities













163,689

















162,846













Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion













774,075

















763,932













Operating lease obligations, less current portion













102,032

















106,296













Deferred tax liabilities, net













4,875

















7,424













Asset retirement obligations













48,422

















48,251













Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion













1,200

















311













Other long-term liabilities













48,602

















50,448













Total liabilities













1,142,895

















1,139,508













































Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

































































Preferred membership interests













29,658

















28,993













































Equity:

































Common units— 38,097,513 and 38,059,702 units issued and





outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













(88,730





)













(61,371





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













2,746

















7,595













Total equity













(85,984





)













(53,776





)









Total liabilities and equity









$





1,086,569













$





1,114,725















CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Operating revenues



(a)











$





862,475













$





941,548













Costs of sales



(b)















772,661

















860,200













Gross profit













89,814

















81,348













































Operating expenses:

































Operating expenses



(c)















58,874

















52,028













General and administrative expenses













7,672

















6,838













Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













26,304

















18,721













Total operating expenses













92,850

















77,587













Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net













5,037

















(16,806





)









Operating income (loss)













2,001

















(13,045





)









Other income, net













130

















249













Interest expense













(12,844





)













(10,541





)









Loss before income taxes













(10,713





)













(23,337





)









Income tax benefit













(3,598





)













(5,797





)









Net loss













(7,115





)













(17,540





)









Accretion of preferred membership interests













665

















657













Net loss available to limited partners









$





(7,780





)









$





(18,197





)











































Net loss per common unit



































Basic









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.48





)









Diluted









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.48





)











































Weighted-average common units:



































Basic













38,073,986

















37,994,285













Diluted













38,073,986

















37,994,285















































Supplemental information:



































(a) includes excise taxes of:









$





73,350













$





70,713













(a) includes rent income of:













17,202

















19,166













(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion

































(b) includes rent expense of:













4,895

















5,419













(c) includes rent expense of:













4,611

















3,942















CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Thousands of Dollars)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(7,115





)









$





(17,540





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













26,304

















18,721













Amortization of deferred financing costs













485

















483













Deferred income tax benefit













(3,692





)













(5,932





)









Equity-based employee and director compensation expense













813

















205













(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net













(5,037





)













16,806













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions













3,289

















(6,927





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













15,047

















5,816















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Principal payments received on notes receivable













34

















45













Proceeds from sale of assets













8,745

















—













Capital expenditures













(10,114





)













(6,105





)









Lease termination payments to Applegreen, including inventory purchases













—

















(19,904





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(1,335





)













(25,964





)











































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Borrowings under the Credit Facility













29,000

















49,000













Repayments on the Credit Facility













(18,500





)













(6,740





)









Payments of finance lease obligations













(791





)













(744





)









Payments of deferred financing costs













—

















(74





)









Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights













(73





)













(65





)









Distributions paid on common units













(19,981





)













(19,941





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(10,345





)













21,436













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













3,367

















1,288















































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period















3,381

















4,990















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





6,748













$





6,278















Segment Results











Retail









The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Gross profit:



































Motor fuel









$





31,180













$





26,036













Merchandise













24,913

















21,443













Rent













2,611

















2,308













Other revenue













4,455

















4,599













Total gross profit













63,159

















54,386













Operating expenses













(51,704





)













(43,131





)











Operating income











$





11,455













$





11,255















































Retail sites (end of period):



































Company operated retail sites



(a)















376

















343













Commission agents



(b)















234

















203













Total system sites at the end of the period













610

















546















































Total retail segment statistics:



































Volume of gallons sold













126,532

















121,717













Same store total system gallons sold



(c)















108,325

















113,091













Average retail fuel sites













599

















514













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions









$





0.339













$





0.308















































Company operated site statistics:



































Average retail fuel sites













368

















315













Same store fuel volume



(c)















73,853

















77,293













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees









$





0.374













$





0.327













Same store merchandise sales



(c)











$





69,382













$





70,443













Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes



(c)











$





48,720













$





49,084













Merchandise gross profit percentage













27.9





%













28.1





%











































Commission site statistics:



































Average retail fuel sites













231

















199













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions









$





0.263













$





0.267













(a) The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated sites.





(b) The increase in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the sale of certain commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate rationlization effort.





(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues) to a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales). Same store merchandise sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica been on the the gross profit model in the prior year.









Wholesale









The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Gross profit:



































Motor fuel gross profit









$





15,764













$





14,603













Rent gross profit













9,696

















11,439













Other revenues













1,195

















920













Total gross profit













26,655

















26,962













Operating expenses













(7,170





)













(8,897





)











Operating income











$





19,485













$





18,065















































Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):





(a)



































Independent dealers



(b)















604

















624













Lessee dealers



(c)















412

















511













Total motor fuel distribution sites













1,016

















1,135















































Average motor fuel distribution sites















1,031

















1,172















































Volume of gallons distributed















162,918

















184,025















































Margin per gallon











$





0.097













$





0.079













(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.





(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites but with continued fuel supply.





(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites, including through the Applegreen acquisition, and CrossAmerica's real estate rationalization effort.







Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures







CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.





EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.





CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.





The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Distribution Coverage Ratio):



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Net loss











$





(7,115





)









$





(17,540





)









Interest expense













12,844

















10,541













Income tax benefit













(3,598





)













(5,797





)









Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













26,304

















18,721















EBITDA















28,435

















5,925













Equity-based employee and director compensation expense













813

















205













(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net



(a)















(5,037





)













16,806













Acquisition-related costs



(b)















58

















632















Adjusted EBITDA















24,269

















23,568













Cash interest expense













(12,359





)













(10,058





)









Sustaining capital expenditures



(c)















(2,721





)













(1,642





)









Current income tax expense













(94





)













(137





)











Distributable Cash Flow











$





9,095













$





11,731













Distributions paid on common units













19,981

















19,941















Distribution Coverage Ratio













0.46x

















0.59x















(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2025, CrossAmerica recorded $5.6 million in net gains in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort, partially offset by $0.6 million of net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals.





(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.





(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.







About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit





www.crossamericapartners.com





.







Contact







Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.