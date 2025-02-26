CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported Q4 2024 net income of $16.9 million, highlighting decreased EBITDA and cash flow year-over-year.

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, reporting a net income of $16.9 million for Q4, up slightly from $16.7 million in the same period last year, while full-year net income decreased to $22.5 million from $42.6 million in 2023. The company's fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $35.5 million, significantly lower than $47.6 million in Q4 2023, and the full-year Adjusted EBITDA also declined from $165.8 million to $145.5 million. The retail segment saw a 9% increase in gross profit year-over-year in Q4, driven by a higher site count and increased merchandise sales, but faced declining motor fuel margins. The wholesale segment experienced a 22% decrease in gross profit for Q4 compared to the previous year. The increase in operating expenses due to site conversions and inflationary pressures contributed to these declines. The company's leverage ratio rose to 4.36 times, and the Distribution Coverage Ratio decreased to 1.06 times for Q4. As part of ongoing strategic changes, CrossAmerica divested 11 sites during the quarter and 30 sites throughout the year, emphasizing efforts to optimize its real estate portfolio.

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported an increase in gross profit for its Retail Segment, with Q4 2024 gross profit rising to $75.1 million compared to $69.0 million in Q4 2023.

The retail segment achieved a 9% increase in gross profit for the full year 2024, totaling $289.7 million compared to $253.5 million in 2023.

The company successfully divested eleven sites in Q4 2024, generating $17.3 million in proceeds and a net gain of $11.6 million, contributing positively to its real estate optimization strategy.

CrossAmerica declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit for Q4 2024, demonstrating ongoing cash flow support for unitholders despite financial performance challenges.

Decline in full year 2024 financial metrics, including a 47% drop in Net Income compared to 2023.

Significant decrease in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio, with the coverage ratio dropping from 1.46x in 2023 to 1.08x in 2024.

Increase in operating expenses by 25% for the full year 2024, which contributed to worsening financial performance despite growth in gross profit for the retail segment.

What were CrossAmerica's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

CrossAmerica reported a net income of $16.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million, and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.1 million.

How did CrossAmerica's full year 2024 performance compare to 2023?

Full year 2024 showed a net income of $22.5 million, lower than $42.6 million in 2023, indicating a decline due to increased operating expenses.

What factors impacted CrossAmerica's retail segment performance?

The retail segment faced challenges due to increased operating expenses and a decline in motor fuel margin per gallon, despite higher gross profit.

How did CrossAmerica's wholesale segment perform in 2024?

The wholesale segment experienced a gross profit decline of 16%, driven by reduced motor fuel and rent profit due to site conversions.

What is the latest distribution declared by CrossAmerica?

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, paid on February 13, 2025, to eligible unitholders.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results









Reported Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income of $16.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.1 million compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $16.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $35.8 million



Generated Full Year 2024 Net Income of $22.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $145.5 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $86.0 million compared to Full Year 2023 Net Income of $42.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $165.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $116.7 million



Reported Fourth Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $75.1 million compared to $69.0 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $25.9 million compared to $33.0 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2023



Generated Full Year 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $289.7 million compared to $253.5 million of Gross Profit for the Full Year 2023 and Full Year 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $108.6 million compared to $128.8 million of Gross Profit for the Full Year 2023



Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.36 times as of December 31. 2024, compared to 4.21 times as of December 31, 2023



The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.06 times for the Fourth Quarter 2024 compared to 1.80 times for the Fourth Quarter 2023 and for the Full Year 2024 was 1.08 times compared to 1.46 times for the comparable period of 2023







Allentown, PA February 26, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





"We delivered a solid fourth quarter, with growth in our same-store retail gallons and sales, though our financial performance did not match the record levels of the prior year," said Charles Nifong, President & CEO of CrossAmerica. "Throughout the year, we made significant progress on our strategic goal of converting sites to our retail class of trade, while also successfully divesting select locations to strengthen our long-term financial and competitive position. While our full-year results were impacted by a challenging first quarter and inflationary pressures on our core retail customers, we remain confident in the strength of our business, the execution of our strategy, and the foundation we have built for future growth."









Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results











Consolidated Results













Key Operating Metrics









Q4 2024









Q4 2023













FY2024









FY2023











Net Income





$16.9M





$16.7M









$22.5M





$42.6M









Operating Expenses





$59.4M





$48.7M









$228.0M





$194.7M









Adjusted EBITDA





$35.5M





$47.6M









$145.5M





$165.8M









Distributable Cash Flow





$21.1M





$35.8M









$86.0M





$116.7M









Distribution Coverage Ratio





1.06x





1.80x









1.08x





1.46x









CrossAmerica reported declines in Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and its Distribution Coverage Ratio for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the historically strong results of the fourth quarter 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in motor fuel margin per gallon in the both the retail and wholesale segments and an increase in operating expenses due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites. This was partially offset by an increase in merchandise gross profit in the retail segment.





For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica reported declines in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and its Distribution Coverage Ratio when compared to the full year 2023 primarily due to an increase in operating expenses in the retail segment due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites. This was partially offset by an increase in motor fuel and merchandise gross profit in the retail segment. The year-over-year decline in Net Income, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by the decline in Adjusted EBITDA noted above in addition to an $8.6 million increase in interest expense due to the termination of certain favorable interest rate swaps at the end of the first quarter 2024.







Retail Segment













Key Operating Metrics









Q4 2024









Q4 2023













FY2024









FY2023











Retail segment gross profit





$75.1M





$69.0M









$289.7M





$253.5M





































Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed





141.4M





124.5M









554.5M





506.5M









Same store motor fuel gallons distributed





119.9M





117.5M









449.3M





453.8M









Retail segment motor fuel gross profit





$39.8M





$40.0M









$150.9M





$138.7M









Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions





$





0.376









$





0.415













$





0.368









$





0.369









































Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*





$53.4M





$52.4M









$192.4M





$194.2M









Merchandise gross profit*





$28.1M





$22.1M









$109.9M





$89.8M









Merchandise gross profit percentage*









28.4





%









28.2





%













28.2





%









28.4





%





































Operating Expenses





$52.2M





$39.7M









$196.2M





$156.8M









Retail Sites (end of period)









594













495

















594













495













*Includes only company operated retail sites





For the fourth quarter 2024, the retail segment generated a 9% increase in gross profit compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The retail segment average site count was approximately 22% higher during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023, primarily due to an increase in the company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. The segment site count increase was the primary driver in a 27% increase in merchandise gross profit and a 14% increase in motor fuel gallons distributed. These increases were offset by a 9% decrease in fuel margin per gallon and an increase in operating expenses, with the latter due to the increased segment site count during the quarter compared to the prior year.





Same store retail segment fuel volume for the fourth quarter 2024 increased 2% from 117.5 million gallons during the fourth quarter 2023 to 119.9 million gallons.





Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 2% for the fourth quarter 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 28.2% for the fourth quarter 2023 to 28.4% for the fourth quarter 2024.





For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica's retail segment generated a 14% increase in gross profit when compared to the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in merchandise (+22%) and other revenue (+23%). Operating expenses increased $39.5 million or 25% for the full year 2024 primarily due to a 25% increase in the average company operated store count.





The retail segment sold 554.5 million of retail fuel gallons, which was an increase of 9% when compared to the full year 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the site count increase stemming from the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission sites. The average fuel margin per gallon for the retail segment was relatively flat during the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023, which combined with the increase in retail fuel gallons resulted in a 9% increase in motor fuel gross profit for the full year 2024. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the full year 2024 was 449.3 million gallons, a slight decrease from the 453.8 million same store gallons for the full year 2023.





For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased $23.8 million or 23% when compared to the full year 2023. The full year increase was primarily driven by an increase in the company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites, in addition to an increase in sales and margin percentage in CrossAmerica's base business. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes decreased 1% for the full year 2024 when compared to the full year 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the merchandise gross profit percentage decreased to 28.2% from 28.4% for the full year 2023.







Wholesale Segment













Key Operating Metrics









Q4 2024









Q4 2023













FY2024









FY2023











Wholesale segment gross profit





$25.9M





$33.0M









$108.6M





$128.8M









Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed





180.5M





205.3M









743.5M





842.6M









Average wholesale gross margin per gallon





$





0.082





$





0.094









$





0.085





$





0.086









During the fourth quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 22% compared to the fourth quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. During the fourth quarter 2024, the total average site count in the wholesale segment during the fourth quarter 2024 declined 14% compared to the fourth quarter 2023, including a 24% decline in lessee dealer locations, primarily due to the conversion of sites to the retail class of trade. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 23% was driven by a 12% decrease in wholesale volume distributed and a 13% decline in margin per gallon, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. The decline in margin per gallon was primarily driven by the relative movements of crude oil prices in the two periods.





For the full year 2024, the wholesale segment's gross profit declined 16% from $128.8 million in 2023 to $108.6 million for the full year 2024. Similar to the fourth quarter, this was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. Total average segment site count declined 11% year-over-year, including a 24% decline in lessee dealer locations, primarily due to the previously mentioned conversion to the retail class of trade. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 13% was driven by a 12% decrease in wholesale volume distributed and a 1% decline in margin per gallon, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. The slight decline in margin per gallon was driven by the relative movements of crude oil prices during the period.









Divestment Activity









During the three months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica sold eleven sites for $17.3 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $11.6 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica sold thirty properties for $36.3 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $23.3 million. These sales are part of CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization and class of trade optimization efforts.









Liquidity and Capital Resources









As of December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica had $767.5 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2024, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $68.9 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024, compared to 4.21 times as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.









Distributions









On January 22, 2025, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter 2024. As previously announced, the distribution was paid on February 13, 2025, to all unitholders of record as of February 3, 2025. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.









Conference Call









The Partnership will host a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 43042. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.









Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics









Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.





Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.







CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)





















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















































ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,381













$





4,990













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $757 and $709, respectively













31,603

















31,185













Accounts receivable from related parties













634

















437













Inventory













63,169

















52,344













Assets held for sale













8,994

















400













Current portion of interest rate swap contracts













2,958

















9,321













Other current assets













8,091

















9,845













Total current assets













118,830

















108,522













Property and equipment, net













656,300

















705,217













Right-of-use assets, net













136,430

















148,317













Intangible assets, net













77,242

















95,261













Goodwill













99,409

















99,409













Deferred tax assets













1,001

















759













Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion













5,133

















687













Other assets













20,380

















23,510













Total assets









$





1,114,725













$





1,181,682















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations









$





3,266













$





3,083













Current portion of operating lease obligations













35,065

















34,787













Accounts payable













73,986

















68,986













Accounts payable to related parties













7,729

















10,180













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













24,044

















23,674













Motor fuel and sales taxes payable













18,756

















20,386













Total current liabilities













162,846

















161,096













Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion













763,932

















753,880













Operating lease obligations, less current portion













106,296

















118,723













Deferred tax liabilities, net













7,424

















12,919













Asset retirement obligations













48,251

















47,844













Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion













311

















3,535













Other long-term liabilities













50,448

















52,934













Total liabilities













1,139,508

















1,150,931













































Commitments and contingencies (Notes 15 and 16)

































































Preferred membership interests













28,993

















27,744













































Equity:

































Common units— 38,059,702 and 37,983,154 units issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













(61,371





)













(2,392





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













7,595

















5,399













Total (deficit) equity













(53,776





)













3,007













Total liabilities and equity









$





1,114,725













$





1,181,682















CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)





















(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Operating revenues



(a)











$





944,222













$





1,014,685













$





4,098,288













$





4,386,263













Cost of sales



(b)















843,239

















912,640

















3,699,969

















4,003,995













Gross profit













100,983

















102,045

















398,319

















382,268





































































Operating expenses:

























































Operating expenses



(c)















59,367

















48,716

















227,986

















194,746













General and administrative expenses













6,716

















6,940

















28,756

















27,031













Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













18,080

















18,944

















75,983

















77,158













Total operating expenses













84,163

















74,600

















332,725

















298,935













Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net













11,512

















(483





)













4,966

















4,737













Operating income













28,332

















26,962

















70,560

















88,070













Other income, net













176

















192

















780

















790













Interest expense













(13,402





)













(10,489





)













(52,320





)













(43,743





)









Income before income taxes













15,106

















16,665

















19,020

















45,117













Income tax (benefit) expense













(1,755





)













(78





)













(3,433





)













2,525













Net income













16,861

















16,743

















22,453

















42,592













Accretion of preferred membership interests













650

















643

















2,561

















2,488













Net income available to limited partners









$





16,211













$





16,100













$





19,892













$





40,104































































































































Earnings per common unit



























































Basic









$





0.43













$





0.42













$





0.52













$





1.06













Diluted









$





0.42













$





0.42













$





0.52













$





1.05







































































Weighted-average common units:



























































Basic













38,046,688

















37,970,720

















38,027,587

















37,957,727













Diluted













38,192,104

















38,154,734

















38,172,434

















38,119,461





































































Supplemental information:

























































(a) includes excise taxes of:









$





82,583













$





72,696













$





321,798













$





295,762













(a) includes rent income of:













17,225

















20,351

















71,184

















82,331













(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion

























































(b) includes rent expense of:













5,030

















5,447

















20,651

















22,338













(c) includes rent expense of:













4,468

















3,794

















17,440

















15,460















CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Thousands of Dollars)





















For the Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2022

















Cash flows from operating activities:















































Net income









$





22,453













$





42,592













$





63,696













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:













































Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













75,983

















77,158

















80,625













Amortization of deferred financing costs













1,937

















3,287

















2,788













Credit loss expense













157

















40

















232













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense













(6,147





)













1,572

















(1,753





)









Equity-based employee and director compensation expense













1,508

















3,031

















2,294













Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net













(4,966





)













(4,737





)













(1,143





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions













(3,143





)













(5,860





)













14,578













Net cash provided by operating activities













87,782

















117,083

















161,317



























































Cash flows from investing activities:















































Principal payments received on notes receivable













152

















213

















203













Proceeds from sale of assets













35,374

















6,234

















13,344













Capital expenditures













(26,318





)













(34,628





)













(30,351





)









Lease terminations payments to Applegreen, including inventory





purchases













(25,517





)













—

















—













Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired













—

















—

















(29,594





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(16,309





)













(28,181





)













(46,398





)























































Cash flows from financing activities:















































Borrowings under revolving credit facilities













113,000

















240,900

















114,100













Repayments on revolving credit facilities













(101,500





)













(91,037





)













(138,538





)









Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility













—

















—

















1,120













Repayments on the Term Loan Facility













—

















(158,980





)













(24,600





)









Net proceeds from issuance of preferred membership interests













—

















—

















24,430













Payments of finance lease obligations













(3,082





)













(2,890





)













(2,724





)









Payments of deferred financing costs













(74





)













(7,106





)













(474





)









Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights













(260





)













(241





)













(202





)









Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests













(1,312





)













(900





)













—













Distributions paid on common units













(79,854





)













(79,712





)













(79,625





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(73,082





)













(99,966





)













(106,513





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(1,609





)













(11,064





)













8,406



























































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period















4,990

















16,054

















7,648















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





3,381













$





4,990













$





16,054















Segment Results











Retail









The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):



















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Gross profit:



























































Motor fuel









$





39,832













$





40,007













$





150,916













$





138,729













Merchandise













28,124

















22,065

















109,910

















89,847













Rent













2,442

















2,312

















9,411

















9,120













Other revenue













4,689

















4,622

















19,467

















15,771













Total gross profit













75,087

















69,006

















289,704

















253,467













Operating expenses













(52,246





)













(39,664





)













(196,232





)













(156,758





)











Operating income











$





22,841













$





29,342













$





93,472













$





96,709







































































Retail sites (end of period):



























































Company operated retail sites



(a)















365

















296

















365

















296













Commission agents



(b)















229

















199

















229

















199













Total retail segment sites













594

















495

















594

















495







































































Total retail segment statistics:



























































Volume of gallons sold













141,377

















124,486

















554,490

















506,535













Same store total system gallons sold



(c)















119,919

















117,458

















449,265

















453,750













Average retail fuel sites













595

















487

















569

















476













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and





commissions









$





0.376













$





0.415













$





0.368













$





0.369







































































Company operated site statistics:



























































Average retail fuel sites













368

















295

















354

















283













Same store fuel volume



(c)















83,802

















80,662

















305,889

















304,277













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees









$





0.401













$





0.467













$





0.394













$





0.400













Same store merchandise sales



(c)











$





76,680













$





76,051













$





277,914













$





278,288













Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes



(c)











$





53,366













$





52,407













$





192,448













$





194,191













Merchandise gross profit percentage













28.4





%













28.2





%













28.2





%













28.4





%



































































Commission site statistics:



























































Average retail fuel sites













227

















192

















215

















193













Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and





commissions









$





0.318













$





0.305













$





0.309













$





0.306













(a) The increase in the company operated site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.





(b) The increase in the commission agent site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the conversion of certain commission sites to company operated sites.





(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.









Wholesale









The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):



















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Gross profit:



























































Motor fuel gross profit









$





14,780













$





19,252













$





62,892













$





72,680













Rent gross profit













9,753

















12,592

















41,122

















50,873













Other revenues













1,363

















1,195

















4,601

















5,248













Total gross profit













25,896

















33,039

















108,615

















128,801













Operating expenses













(7,121





)













(9,052





)













(31,754





)













(37,988





)











Operating Income











$





18,775













$





23,987













$





76,861













$





90,813







































































Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):







(a)





























































Independent dealers



(b)















607

















632

















607

















632













Lessee dealers



(c)















434

















569

















434

















569













Total motor fuel distribution sites













1,041

















1,201

















1,041

















1,201







































































Average motor fuel distribution sites















1,044

















1,209

















1,093

















1,235







































































Volume of gallons distributed















180,453

















205,296

















743,535

















842,636







































































Margin per gallon











$





0.082













$





0.094













$





0.085













$





0.086













(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.





(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer sites but with continued fuel supply.





(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites, including through the Applegreen acquisition and the Partnership's real estate rationalization effort.







Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures







CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.





EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of CrossAmerica's financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.





CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.





The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):



















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net income











$





16,861













$





16,743













$





22,453













$





42,592













Interest expense













13,402

















10,489

















52,320

















43,743













Income tax (benefit) expense













(1,755





)













(78





)













(3,433





)













2,525













Depreciation, amortization and accretion













18,080

















18,944

















75,983

















77,158















EBITDA















46,588

















46,098

















147,323

















166,018













Equity-based employee and director compensation expense













374

















947

















1,508

















3,031













(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net



(a)















(11,512





)













483

















(4,966





)













(4,737





)









Acquisition-related costs



(b)















13

















99

















1,674

















1,460















Adjusted EBITDA















35,463

















47,627

















145,539

















165,772













Cash interest expense













(12,918





)













(10,008





)













(50,384





)













(40,456





)









Sustaining capital expenditures



(c)















(2,125





)













(2,332





)













(8,287





)













(7,654





)









Current income tax benefit (expense)



(d)















662

















505

















(864





)













(953





)











Distributable Cash Flow











$





21,082













$





35,792













$





86,004













$





116,709













Distributions paid









$





19,975













$





19,935













$





79,854













$





79,712















Distribution Coverage Ratio













1.06x

















1.80x

















1.08x

















1.46x















(a) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $23.3 million in net gains in connection with the Partnership's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. CrossAmerica also recorded a $16.0 million loss on lease terminations with Applegreen, including a $1.5 million non-cash write-off of deferred rent income. In addition, CrossAmerica recorded $2.4 million of other net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals. During the fourth quarter of 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $11.6 million in net gains in connection with the Partnership's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. CrossAmerica also recorded $0.1 million of other net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals.





(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.





(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.





(d) Excludes $0.3 million and $1.9 million of current income tax incurred on sales of sites for the fourth quarter and full year





2024, respectively.







About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit





www.crossamericapartners.com





.







Contact







Investor Relations: Randy Palmer,





rpalmer@caplp.com





or 610-625-8000







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



