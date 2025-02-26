News & Insights

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 26, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported Q4 2024 net income of $16.9 million, highlighting decreased EBITDA and cash flow year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, reporting a net income of $16.9 million for Q4, up slightly from $16.7 million in the same period last year, while full-year net income decreased to $22.5 million from $42.6 million in 2023. The company's fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $35.5 million, significantly lower than $47.6 million in Q4 2023, and the full-year Adjusted EBITDA also declined from $165.8 million to $145.5 million. The retail segment saw a 9% increase in gross profit year-over-year in Q4, driven by a higher site count and increased merchandise sales, but faced declining motor fuel margins. The wholesale segment experienced a 22% decrease in gross profit for Q4 compared to the previous year. The increase in operating expenses due to site conversions and inflationary pressures contributed to these declines. The company's leverage ratio rose to 4.36 times, and the Distribution Coverage Ratio decreased to 1.06 times for Q4. As part of ongoing strategic changes, CrossAmerica divested 11 sites during the quarter and 30 sites throughout the year, emphasizing efforts to optimize its real estate portfolio.

Potential Positives

  • CrossAmerica Partners LP reported an increase in gross profit for its Retail Segment, with Q4 2024 gross profit rising to $75.1 million compared to $69.0 million in Q4 2023.
  • The retail segment achieved a 9% increase in gross profit for the full year 2024, totaling $289.7 million compared to $253.5 million in 2023.
  • The company successfully divested eleven sites in Q4 2024, generating $17.3 million in proceeds and a net gain of $11.6 million, contributing positively to its real estate optimization strategy.
  • CrossAmerica declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit for Q4 2024, demonstrating ongoing cash flow support for unitholders despite financial performance challenges.

Potential Negatives

  • Decline in full year 2024 financial metrics, including a 47% drop in Net Income compared to 2023.
  • Significant decrease in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio, with the coverage ratio dropping from 1.46x in 2023 to 1.08x in 2024.
  • Increase in operating expenses by 25% for the full year 2024, which contributed to worsening financial performance despite growth in gross profit for the retail segment.

FAQ

What were CrossAmerica's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

CrossAmerica reported a net income of $16.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million, and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.1 million.

How did CrossAmerica's full year 2024 performance compare to 2023?

Full year 2024 showed a net income of $22.5 million, lower than $42.6 million in 2023, indicating a decline due to increased operating expenses.

What factors impacted CrossAmerica's retail segment performance?

The retail segment faced challenges due to increased operating expenses and a decline in motor fuel margin per gallon, despite higher gross profit.

How did CrossAmerica's wholesale segment perform in 2024?

The wholesale segment experienced a gross profit decline of 16%, driven by reduced motor fuel and rent profit due to site conversions.

What is the latest distribution declared by CrossAmerica?

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit, paid on February 13, 2025, to eligible unitholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Allentown, PA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --




CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results




  • Reported Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income of $16.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $21.1 million compared to Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $16.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $35.8 million


  • Generated Full Year 2024 Net Income of $22.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $145.5 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $86.0 million compared to Full Year 2023 Net Income of $42.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $165.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $116.7 million


  • Reported Fourth Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $75.1 million compared to $69.0 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $25.9 million compared to $33.0 million of Gross Profit for the Fourth Quarter 2023


  • Generated Full Year 2024 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $289.7 million compared to $253.5 million of Gross Profit for the Full Year 2023 and Full Year 2024 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $108.6 million compared to $128.8 million of Gross Profit for the Full Year 2023


  • Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.36 times as of December 31. 2024, compared to 4.21 times as of December 31, 2023


  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.06 times for the Fourth Quarter 2024 compared to 1.80 times for the Fourth Quarter 2023 and for the Full Year 2024 was 1.08 times compared to 1.46 times for the comparable period of 2023



Allentown, PA February 26, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



"We delivered a solid fourth quarter, with growth in our same-store retail gallons and sales, though our financial performance did not match the record levels of the prior year," said Charles Nifong, President & CEO of CrossAmerica. "Throughout the year, we made significant progress on our strategic goal of converting sites to our retail class of trade, while also successfully divesting select locations to strengthen our long-term financial and competitive position. While our full-year results were impacted by a challenging first quarter and inflationary pressures on our core retail customers, we remain confident in the strength of our business, the execution of our strategy, and the foundation we have built for future growth."





Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results





Consolidated Results





















































Key Operating Metrics

Q4 2024

Q4 2023


FY2024

FY2023

Net Income
$16.9M
$16.7M

$22.5M
$42.6M

Operating Expenses
$59.4M
$48.7M

$228.0M
$194.7M

Adjusted EBITDA
$35.5M
$47.6M

$145.5M
$165.8M

Distributable Cash Flow
$21.1M
$35.8M

$86.0M
$116.7M

Distribution Coverage Ratio
1.06x
1.80x

1.08x
1.46x


CrossAmerica reported declines in Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and its Distribution Coverage Ratio for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the historically strong results of the fourth quarter 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in motor fuel margin per gallon in the both the retail and wholesale segments and an increase in operating expenses due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites. This was partially offset by an increase in merchandise gross profit in the retail segment.



For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica reported declines in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and its Distribution Coverage Ratio when compared to the full year 2023 primarily due to an increase in operating expenses in the retail segment due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites. This was partially offset by an increase in motor fuel and merchandise gross profit in the retail segment. The year-over-year decline in Net Income, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by the decline in Adjusted EBITDA noted above in addition to an $8.6 million increase in interest expense due to the termination of certain favorable interest rate swaps at the end of the first quarter 2024.




Retail Segment













































































































































Key Operating Metrics

Q4 2024

Q4 2023


FY2024

FY2023

Retail segment gross profit
$75.1M
$69.0M

$289.7M
$253.5M







Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed
141.4M
124.5M

554.5M
506.5M

Same store motor fuel gallons distributed
119.9M
117.5M

449.3M
453.8M

Retail segment motor fuel gross profit
$39.8M
$40.0M

$150.9M
$138.7M

Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions
$
0.376

$
0.415


$
0.368

$
0.369







Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*
$53.4M
$52.4M

$192.4M
$194.2M

Merchandise gross profit*
$28.1M
$22.1M

$109.9M
$89.8M

Merchandise gross profit percentage*

28.4
%

28.2
%


28.2
%

28.4
%







Operating Expenses
$52.2M
$39.7M

$196.2M
$156.8M

Retail Sites (end of period)

594


495



594


495


*Includes only company operated retail sites



For the fourth quarter 2024, the retail segment generated a 9% increase in gross profit compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The retail segment average site count was approximately 22% higher during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023, primarily due to an increase in the company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites. The segment site count increase was the primary driver in a 27% increase in merchandise gross profit and a 14% increase in motor fuel gallons distributed. These increases were offset by a 9% decrease in fuel margin per gallon and an increase in operating expenses, with the latter due to the increased segment site count during the quarter compared to the prior year.



Same store retail segment fuel volume for the fourth quarter 2024 increased 2% from 117.5 million gallons during the fourth quarter 2023 to 119.9 million gallons.



Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 2% for the fourth quarter 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 28.2% for the fourth quarter 2023 to 28.4% for the fourth quarter 2024.



For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica's retail segment generated a 14% increase in gross profit when compared to the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in merchandise (+22%) and other revenue (+23%). Operating expenses increased $39.5 million or 25% for the full year 2024 primarily due to a 25% increase in the average company operated store count.



The retail segment sold 554.5 million of retail fuel gallons, which was an increase of 9% when compared to the full year 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the site count increase stemming from the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission sites. The average fuel margin per gallon for the retail segment was relatively flat during the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023, which combined with the increase in retail fuel gallons resulted in a 9% increase in motor fuel gross profit for the full year 2024. Same store retail segment fuel volume for the full year 2024 was 449.3 million gallons, a slight decrease from the 453.8 million same store gallons for the full year 2023.



For the full year 2024, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenue increased $23.8 million or 23% when compared to the full year 2023. The full year increase was primarily driven by an increase in the company operated site count due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites, in addition to an increase in sales and margin percentage in CrossAmerica's base business. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes decreased 1% for the full year 2024 when compared to the full year 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the merchandise gross profit percentage decreased to 28.2% from 28.4% for the full year 2023.




Wholesale Segment









































Key Operating Metrics

Q4 2024

Q4 2023


FY2024

FY2023

Wholesale segment gross profit
$25.9M
$33.0M

$108.6M
$128.8M

Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed
180.5M
205.3M

743.5M
842.6M

Average wholesale gross margin per gallon
$
0.082
$
0.094

$
0.085
$
0.086


During the fourth quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 22% compared to the fourth quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. During the fourth quarter 2024, the total average site count in the wholesale segment during the fourth quarter 2024 declined 14% compared to the fourth quarter 2023, including a 24% decline in lessee dealer locations, primarily due to the conversion of sites to the retail class of trade. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 23% was driven by a 12% decrease in wholesale volume distributed and a 13% decline in margin per gallon, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. The decline in margin per gallon was primarily driven by the relative movements of crude oil prices in the two periods.



For the full year 2024, the wholesale segment's gross profit declined 16% from $128.8 million in 2023 to $108.6 million for the full year 2024. Similar to the fourth quarter, this was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts. Total average segment site count declined 11% year-over-year, including a 24% decline in lessee dealer locations, primarily due to the previously mentioned conversion to the retail class of trade. The motor fuel gross profit decline of 13% was driven by a 12% decrease in wholesale volume distributed and a 1% decline in margin per gallon, with predominately all of the wholesale volume decline attributable to the conversion of wholesale locations to retail locations and the associated volume for these locations is now reflected in CrossAmerica’s retail segment. The slight decline in margin per gallon was driven by the relative movements of crude oil prices during the period.





Divestment Activity




During the three months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica sold eleven sites for $17.3 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $11.6 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica sold thirty properties for $36.3 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $23.3 million. These sales are part of CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate rationalization and class of trade optimization efforts.





Liquidity and Capital Resources




As of December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica had $767.5 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2024, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $68.9 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 4.36 times as of December 31, 2024, compared to 4.21 times as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.





Distributions




On January 22, 2025, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the fourth quarter 2024. As previously announced, the distribution was paid on February 13, 2025, to all unitholders of record as of February 3, 2025. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.





Conference Call




The Partnership will host a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 43042. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.





Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics




Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.



Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods within the same segment. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.




CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)


December 31,




2024



2023









ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
3,381


$
4,990

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $757 and $709, respectively


31,603



31,185

Accounts receivable from related parties


634



437

Inventory


63,169



52,344

Assets held for sale


8,994



400

Current portion of interest rate swap contracts


2,958



9,321

Other current assets


8,091



9,845

Total current assets


118,830



108,522

Property and equipment, net


656,300



705,217

Right-of-use assets, net


136,430



148,317

Intangible assets, net


77,242



95,261

Goodwill


99,409



99,409

Deferred tax assets


1,001



759

Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion


5,133



687

Other assets


20,380



23,510

Total assets

$
1,114,725


$
1,181,682









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations

$
3,266


$
3,083

Current portion of operating lease obligations


35,065



34,787

Accounts payable


73,986



68,986

Accounts payable to related parties


7,729



10,180

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


24,044



23,674

Motor fuel and sales taxes payable


18,756



20,386

Total current liabilities


162,846



161,096

Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion


763,932



753,880

Operating lease obligations, less current portion


106,296



118,723

Deferred tax liabilities, net


7,424



12,919

Asset retirement obligations


48,251



47,844

Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion


311



3,535

Other long-term liabilities


50,448



52,934

Total liabilities


1,139,508



1,150,931








Commitments and contingencies (Notes 15 and 16)













Preferred membership interests


28,993



27,744








Equity:






Common units— 38,059,702 and 37,983,154 units issued and


outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


(61,371
)


(2,392
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


7,595



5,399

Total (deficit) equity


(53,776
)


3,007

Total liabilities and equity

$
1,114,725


$
1,181,682



CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating revenues

(a)

$
944,222


$
1,014,685


$
4,098,288


$
4,386,263

Cost of sales

(b)


843,239



912,640



3,699,969



4,003,995

Gross profit


100,983



102,045



398,319



382,268














Operating expenses:












Operating expenses

(c)


59,367



48,716



227,986



194,746

General and administrative expenses


6,716



6,940



28,756



27,031

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


18,080



18,944



75,983



77,158

Total operating expenses


84,163



74,600



332,725



298,935

Gain (loss) on dispositions and lease terminations, net


11,512



(483
)


4,966



4,737

Operating income


28,332



26,962



70,560



88,070

Other income, net


176



192



780



790

Interest expense


(13,402
)


(10,489
)


(52,320
)


(43,743
)

Income before income taxes


15,106



16,665



19,020



45,117

Income tax (benefit) expense


(1,755
)


(78
)


(3,433
)


2,525

Net income


16,861



16,743



22,453



42,592

Accretion of preferred membership interests


650



643



2,561



2,488

Net income available to limited partners

$
16,211


$
16,100


$
19,892


$
40,104




























Earnings per common unit












Basic

$
0.43


$
0.42


$
0.52


$
1.06

Diluted

$
0.42


$
0.42


$
0.52


$
1.05















Weighted-average common units:












Basic


38,046,688



37,970,720



38,027,587



37,957,727

Diluted


38,192,104



38,154,734



38,172,434



38,119,461














Supplemental information:












(a) includes excise taxes of:

$
82,583


$
72,696


$
321,798


$
295,762

(a) includes rent income of:


17,225



20,351



71,184



82,331

(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion












(b) includes rent expense of:


5,030



5,447



20,651



22,338

(c) includes rent expense of:


4,468



3,794



17,440



15,460



CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Thousands of Dollars)


For the Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$
22,453


$
42,592


$
63,696

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


75,983



77,158



80,625

Amortization of deferred financing costs


1,937



3,287



2,788

Credit loss expense


157



40



232

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense


(6,147
)


1,572



(1,753
)

Equity-based employee and director compensation expense


1,508



3,031



2,294

Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net


(4,966
)


(4,737
)


(1,143
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions


(3,143
)


(5,860
)


14,578

Net cash provided by operating activities


87,782



117,083



161,317












Cash flows from investing activities:









Principal payments received on notes receivable


152



213



203

Proceeds from sale of assets


35,374



6,234



13,344

Capital expenditures


(26,318
)


(34,628
)


(30,351
)

Lease terminations payments to Applegreen, including inventory


purchases


(25,517
)










Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired












(29,594
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(16,309
)


(28,181
)


(46,398
)












Cash flows from financing activities:









Borrowings under revolving credit facilities


113,000



240,900



114,100

Repayments on revolving credit facilities


(101,500
)


(91,037
)


(138,538
)

Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility












1,120

Repayments on the Term Loan Facility







(158,980
)


(24,600
)

Net proceeds from issuance of preferred membership interests












24,430

Payments of finance lease obligations


(3,082
)


(2,890
)


(2,724
)

Payments of deferred financing costs


(74
)


(7,106
)


(474
)

Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights


(260
)


(241
)


(202
)

Income tax distributions paid on preferred membership interests


(1,312
)


(900
)





Distributions paid on common units


(79,854
)


(79,712
)


(79,625
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(73,082
)


(99,966
)


(106,513
)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(1,609
)


(11,064
)


8,406












Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


4,990



16,054



7,648


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
3,381


$
4,990


$
16,054



Segment Results





Retail




The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Gross profit:












Motor fuel

$
39,832


$
40,007


$
150,916


$
138,729

Merchandise


28,124



22,065



109,910



89,847

Rent


2,442



2,312



9,411



9,120

Other revenue


4,689



4,622



19,467



15,771

Total gross profit


75,087



69,006



289,704



253,467

Operating expenses


(52,246
)


(39,664
)


(196,232
)


(156,758
)


Operating income

$
22,841


$
29,342


$
93,472


$
96,709















Retail sites (end of period):












Company operated retail sites

(a)


365



296



365



296

Commission agents

(b)


229



199



229



199

Total retail segment sites


594



495



594



495















Total retail segment statistics:












Volume of gallons sold


141,377



124,486



554,490



506,535

Same store total system gallons sold

(c)


119,919



117,458



449,265



453,750

Average retail fuel sites


595



487



569



476

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and


commissions

$
0.376


$
0.415


$
0.368


$
0.369















Company operated site statistics:












Average retail fuel sites


368



295



354



283

Same store fuel volume

(c)


83,802



80,662



305,889



304,277

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees

$
0.401


$
0.467


$
0.394


$
0.400

Same store merchandise sales

(c)

$
76,680


$
76,051


$
277,914


$
278,288

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes

(c)

$
53,366


$
52,407


$
192,448


$
194,191

Merchandise gross profit percentage


28.4
%


28.2
%


28.2
%


28.4
%















Commission site statistics:












Average retail fuel sites


227



192



215



193

Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and


commissions

$
0.318


$
0.305


$
0.309


$
0.306


(a) The increase in the company operated site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer and commission agent sites to company operated sites.


(b) The increase in the commission agent site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to commission agent sites, partially offset by the conversion of certain commission sites to company operated sites.


(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Certain merchandise products have been transitioned from a gross profit model (whereby CrossAmerica owns the inventory and records sales and cost of sales) to a scan-based trading model (whereby a third party owns the inventory and CrossAmerica records a commission in other revenues). Same store merchandise sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, were adjusted to gross it up for the sales that would have been recorded had CrossAmerica not changed models.





Wholesale




The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Gross profit:












Motor fuel gross profit

$
14,780


$
19,252


$
62,892


$
72,680

Rent gross profit


9,753



12,592



41,122



50,873

Other revenues


1,363



1,195



4,601



5,248

Total gross profit


25,896



33,039



108,615



128,801

Operating expenses


(7,121
)


(9,052
)


(31,754
)


(37,988
)


Operating Income

$
18,775


$
23,987


$
76,861


$
90,813















Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period):



(a)












Independent dealers

(b)


607



632



607



632

Lessee dealers

(c)


434



569



434



569

Total motor fuel distribution sites


1,041



1,201



1,041



1,201















Average motor fuel distribution sites


1,044



1,209



1,093



1,235















Volume of gallons distributed


180,453



205,296



743,535



842,636















Margin per gallon

$
0.082


$
0.094


$
0.085


$
0.086


(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.


(b) The decrease in the independent dealer site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the net loss of contracts, partially offset by divestitures of certain lessee dealer sites but with continued fuel supply.


(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer site count from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites, including through the Applegreen acquisition and the Partnership's real estate rationalization effort.




Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures



CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of CrossAmerica's financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.



CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.



The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net income

$
16,861


$
16,743


$
22,453


$
42,592

Interest expense


13,402



10,489



52,320



43,743

Income tax (benefit) expense


(1,755
)


(78
)


(3,433
)


2,525

Depreciation, amortization and accretion


18,080



18,944



75,983



77,158


EBITDA


46,588



46,098



147,323



166,018

Equity-based employee and director compensation expense


374



947



1,508



3,031

(Gain) loss on dispositions and lease terminations, net

(a)


(11,512
)


483



(4,966
)


(4,737
)

Acquisition-related costs

(b)


13



99



1,674



1,460


Adjusted EBITDA


35,463



47,627



145,539



165,772

Cash interest expense


(12,918
)


(10,008
)


(50,384
)


(40,456
)

Sustaining capital expenditures

(c)


(2,125
)


(2,332
)


(8,287
)


(7,654
)

Current income tax benefit (expense)

(d)


662



505



(864
)


(953
)


Distributable Cash Flow

$
21,082


$
35,792


$
86,004


$
116,709

Distributions paid

$
19,975


$
19,935


$
79,854


$
79,712


Distribution Coverage Ratio


1.06x



1.80x



1.08x



1.46x


(a)     During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $23.3 million in net gains in connection with the Partnership's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. CrossAmerica also recorded a $16.0 million loss on lease terminations with Applegreen, including a $1.5 million non-cash write-off of deferred rent income. In addition, CrossAmerica recorded $2.4 million of other net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals. During the fourth quarter of 2024, CrossAmerica recorded $11.6 million in net gains in connection with the Partnership's ongoing real estate rationalization effort. CrossAmerica also recorded $0.1 million of other net losses on lease terminations and asset disposals.


(b)     Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.


(c)     Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.


(d) Excludes $0.3 million and $1.9 million of current income tax incurred on sales of sites for the fourth quarter and full year


2024, respectively.




About CrossAmerica Partners LP



CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit


www.crossamericapartners.com


.




Contact



Investor Relations: Randy Palmer,


rpalmer@caplp.com


or 610-625-8000




Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

