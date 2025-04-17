CrossAmerica Partners LP to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 7

CrossAmerica Partners will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on May 8 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with participation options provided. A live audio webcast of the call and related materials, including financial reconciliations, will be accessible on the company's investor website. CrossAmerica Partners is a significant wholesale fuel distributor in the U.S., supplying approximately 1,600 locations and owning or leasing around 1,100 sites across 34 states, with partnerships with major oil brands. For more information, interested parties can visit their website.

Potential Positives

CrossAmerica Partners is set to release its first quarter 2025 earnings results, providing stakeholders with up-to-date financial performance data.

The management conference call following the earnings release allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing transparency and engagement.

CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume, highlighting its significant role in the energy distribution sector.

Potential Negatives

Delayed release of earnings results may indicate potential underlying issues with the company's financial performance.

Scheduling a conference call for earnings results may draw attention to uncertainties or concerns that investors have regarding the company’s financial health.

Dependence on major oil brands means that any disruption in relationships with these brands could adversely impact the company’s operations.

FAQ

When will CrossAmerica release its first quarter 2025 earnings results?

CrossAmerica Partners will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access the live audio webcast on CrossAmerica's investor section at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

Will there be a recording of the conference call available?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours and accessible for 60 days.

What does CrossAmerica Partners do?

CrossAmerica Partners is a wholesale distributor of motor fuels and operates convenience stores, with a presence in 34 states.

$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALLENTOWN, PA, April 17, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit



www.crossamericapartners.com



