CrossAmerica Partners LP Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K

CrossAmerica Partners filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, detailing financial performance and operations.

CrossAmerica Partners LP filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2025, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report, which includes audited financial statements, is accessible on the Partnership's website and the SEC's site, with printed copies available upon request. Established in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners operates as a major wholesale distributor of motor fuels and convenience store operator, serving approximately 1,600 locations across 34 states and forming partnerships with leading oil brands such as ExxonMobil, BP, and Shell. The company's general partner is controlled by Joseph V. Topper, Jr., its founder. For further details, stakeholders can visit the Partnership's website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

CrossAmerica Partners filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, providing transparency and access to audited financial statements for unitholders.

The Partnership operates over 1,600 fuel distribution locations and has established relationships with major oil brands, enhancing its market presence.

CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States, indicating a strong position in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not highlight any significant achievements or improvements in financial performance, which could indicate a lack of positive growth or developments over the past year.

There is no mention of specific challenges or strategies to address potential issues faced by the company, leaving stakeholders with unanswered questions about future performance.

The lack of detailed information in the press release may lead to decreased investor confidence, as unitholders might feel inadequately informed about the company's financial health and operational status.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K?

The 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K provides audited financial statements and operational details for CrossAmerica Partners.

How can I access CrossAmerica Partners' annual report?

The annual report can be viewed on the Partnership's website or the SEC's website.

Can unitholders request a printed copy of the report?

Yes, unitholders can request a printed copy of the report through the specified link or by contacting investor relations.

Who is the general partner of CrossAmerica Partners LP?

The general partner is CrossAmerica GP LLC, affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners.

In how many states does CrossAmerica Partners operate?

CrossAmerica Partners operates in 34 states across the United States, distributing fuel to approximately 1,600 locations.

$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CrossAmerica Partners Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K







ALLENTOWN, PA, February 28, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) on February 27, 2025, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership's website at



www.crossamericapartners.com



or on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



The Partnership's unitholders may request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted at



https://caplp.gcs-web.com/information-request



About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit



www.crossamericapartners.com



Contacts







Randy Palmer,



rpalmer@caplp.com



610-625-8000



