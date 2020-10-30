CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CAPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.8, the dividend yield is 14.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAPL was $14.8, representing a -25.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.79 and a 117.33% increase over the 52 week low of $6.81.

CAPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). CAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.8%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAPL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAPL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -12.15% over the last 100 days.

