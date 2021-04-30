CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that CAPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.11, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAPL was $21.11

CAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

